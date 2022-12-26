Indian Cuisine 5th Best in World? 'Nah!', Say People. Why a Food Award List is Creating Culinary Chaos

For many Indians, nothing beats our own cuisine - with its variety of dishes, tastes, spices and moods. But when an online survey awarded it the fifth place among others, many were not pleased!

According to an online survey done by Taste Atlas, Indian cuisine was termed as the fifth best cuisine in the world.

Who was the first? Italy, followed by Greece, Spain, Japan, and then us. But many people, from around the world are not happy.

While some criticised the list for not including many countries, others simply pointed out that the list included cuisines ‘with no originality.’

As the controversy heats up, News18 explains its various tastes:

What is Taste Atlas?

TasteAtlas is a traditional food travel guide that ‘compiles authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes’. It bills itself as “a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants," and claims to have nearly 10,000 dishes, drinks, and ingredients, as well as 9,000 restaurants. It also has an interactive global food map with dish icons shown in their respective regions

Matija Babi, a Croatian journalist and entrepreneur, founded the project in 2015, and it took more than three years of research and development before it was launched in late 2018.

In early 2018, the site was still in the MVP phase, with approximately 5,000 dishes included.

In 2018, it received an honourable mention in the Awwwards.

According to reports, the company does not intend to compete with the likes of Michelin guide or Tripadvisor, as it sees its niche between the former’s haute cuisine recommendations and the latter’s popular tourist destinations, none of which focus on traditional dishes.

Instead of user-generated content, the site uses reviews and recommendations ‘from gastronomy professionals and critics, citing trustworthiness as the primary reason.’

It is a curriculum resource that is recommended in several educational systems, including Ireland and Kansas.

How Did it Decide the Awards?

The ingredients, dishes, and beverages were ranked based on audience votes. Italy took the top spot on the list, followed by Greece, Spain, and Japan. Indian cuisine took fifth place with a rating of 4.54 and dishes such as Garam Masala, Ghee, Malai, and Butter Garlic. Naan and Keema were mentioned as dishes that everyone should try.

What is People’s Problem With it?

Many have objected to the countries not being given their fair share in the list, and other have a problem with some nations being given a place in the top 50, too.

Some are arguing that countries like the US - which they say have an amalgam of borrowed dishes from the world - should not be so high up in the list. Others can’t seem to agree with France’s position too.

In India, people are rattled that despite being on the fifth position among the cuisines, no dish has featured in the top 10 of its ‘best dishes’ list.

“But the US is known for everyone else’s food. Don’t think McDonalds and Tuna casserole count as the best cuisine," said a Twitter user Chuey Martinez.

“I love the the Netherlands, I really do, but England and the Netherlands above Bangladesh? Criminal. United States higher than French? I call bullshit on this information," said another user.

What Are the Most Popular Indian Food Products?

According to the list, the most popular Indian food product is garam masala, which has a 4.8 rating. Ghee, paneer, basmati rice, bhut jolokia chilli (ghost chilli), curry leaves, and other ingredients are also popular.

And Best Restaurants?

Some of the best restaurants, as per the list, to enjoy traditional dishes are Bukhara in New Delhi, ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad, Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode, Coromin in Gurugram, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai, Karavalli in Bangalore, and others.

