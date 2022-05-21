Is Monkeypox Spreading Through Sex? News18 Probes as 'The Once Rare' Infection Spreads Fast in Europe

With Monkeypox spreading in Europe, and many cases reported among sexually active men, there is a lot of speculation on whether the disease, which has existed in Africa for a while, has mutated into a sexually transmitted one. Here’s what we know:

Even as the WHO called an emergency meeting on the disease spread, it said the early cases were unusual for three reasons: All but one have no relevant travel history to areas where monkeypox is endemic; most are being detected through sexual health services and among men who have sex with men, and the wide geographic spread across Europe and beyond suggests that transmission may have been going on for some time.

Most Cases Among Gay, Bisexual Men

Advertisement

In Britain, where 20 cases have been now confirmed, the UK Health Security Agency said the recent cases in the country were predominantly among men who self-identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

The previous tally of 14 cases were all detected in sexual health clinics and were men aged between 20 and 40 years old who self-identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

The UK Health Security Agency has advised ‘gay and bisexual males’ to be wary of strange rashes or lesions and to seek medical help as soon as possible.

Has the Disease Morphed Into a Sexually Transmitted One?

It was too early to say if the illness has morphed into a sexually transmitted disease, Alessio D’Amato, health commissioner of the Lazio region in Italy, told Reuters. Three cases have been reported so far in the country.

“The idea that there’s some sort of sexual transmission in this, I think, is a little bit of a stretch," said Stuart Neil, professor of virology at Kings College London.

Advertisement

Scientists are sequencing the virus from different cases to see if they are linked, the WHO has said. The agency is expected to provide an update soon.

WHO Expert Says Disease May Have Been ‘Spreading for a While’

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said that “as we enter the summer season… with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate".

“All but one of the recent cases have no relevant travel history to areas where monkeypox is endemic," he added.

Advertisement

The health official warned that transmission could be boosted by the fact that “the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity", and many do not recognise the symptoms.

Most initial cases of the disease have been among men who have sex with men and sought treatment at sexual health clinics, Kluge said, adding “this suggests that transmission may have been ongoing for some time".

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is investigating the fact that many cases reported were people identifying as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

Advertisement

The official’s statement came as France, Belgium and Germany reported their first cases of monkeypox and Italy confirmed it now had three linked cases of the disease.

Belgium’s three confirmed cases of monkeypox were on Friday linked a large-scale fetish festival in the port city of Antwerp, organisers of the Darklands Festival said.

French authorities said the virus had infected 29-year-old man living in the area that includes Paris.

Advertisement

In Spain, the health ministry has reported seven confirmed cases, and has said it is awaiting confirmation on 23 more. But a regional health official said the authorities had recorded 21 confirmed cases in the Madrid region, most linked to a gay-friendly sauna in the heart of the capital.

‘Concerned About Effects on Other Sexual Infections’

Clinic staff are already being forced to isolate themselves if they have come into contact with an infected patient. Sexual health clinics in London, where the majority of the UK’s 20 cases have been discovered, have barred people from entering, the BBC reported.

The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV expressed concern about the impact on other infections in a statement.

When someone comes into close touch with an infected person, monkeypox can spread. The virus can enter the body through broken skin, eyes, noses, and mouths. Although it has not been classified as a sexually transmitted infection, it can be transmitted through physical touch during sex.

And because the most recent occurrences in the UK have been in gay or bisexual males, the UK Health Security Agency has advised men who have sex with men to be wary of any strange rashes or lesions.

Staff in sexual health clinics are already “under enormous pressure," according to Dr Claire Dewsnap, a specialist in genitourinary medicine and president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, and monkeypox is exacerbating the problem, the BBC reported.

“It’s already stretching the workforce," Dr. Dewsnap said, “and it’ll have a huge impact if staff have to isolate if they’re in close contact with someone who’s infected."

“I am concerned about the impact on sexual health access in general."

Before being offered an appointment, clinics in London are requesting that all patients contact staff in advance and describe their symptoms. This is done to keep persons with monkeypox symptoms out of waiting rooms and clinics where others are present.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.