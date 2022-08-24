Land for Jobs Scam Returns to Haunt Nitish Sarkar as CBI Raids Tejashwi's Partymen. What's the Lalu-Era Fraud?

As the Nitish Kumar-led government backed by the RJD was preparing for a floor test in the Assembly on Wednesday — two weeks after the JD(U) parted ways with old ally BJP — the homes of three leaders of the Tejashwi Yadav-led party were raided by the CBI in connection with the ‘land-for-jobs’ case that points to irregularities during his father Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government.

CBI teams arrived at the residences of RJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Dr Faiyaz Ahmad, and a Member of Legislative Council in Bihar, Sunil Singh, triggering a volley of attacks from the RJD which termed the raids a “witch hunt".

Former chief minister and Tejashwi Yadav’s mother Rabri Devi said, “They’re scared. A new government has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, are with us. We have the majority. The CBI (raids) are just to scare us. We won’t be scared. This isn’t happening for the first time."

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Ashok Sinha said the raids are being conducted against “some notorious politicians". “Even RJD workers are happy today. They feel these people should meet this end," he said.

So, what is the land-for-jobs scam?

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lalu Prasad Yadav — during his tenure as Railway minister from 2004 to 2009 — “obtained pecuniary advantages" in the form of the transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in return for the appointment of substitutes in Group “D" Post in different Zones of Railways.

In its FIR, CBI alleged that “in lieu thereof, the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a private company controlled by family members, which was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of family members".

The CBI found seven instances where jobs were allegedly given to candidates when their family members transferred lands to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family. Of the seven instances, three sale deeds were executed in favour of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi, one in the name of his daughter Misa Bharti and two gift deeds were executed in favour of Lalu’s other daughter Hema Yadav, India Today reported.

The agency FIR further said: “Enquiry has revealed that about 1,05,292 sq feet of land located in Patna was acquired by family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Interestingly, in most of the cases of land transfer, payment to the sellers was shown to be paid in cash. The current value of land parcels, including the land acquired through gift deeds as per existing circle rate, is about Rs 4.39 crore."

The CBI also found that no advertisement or public notice was issued for appointing the substitutes at Zonal Railway. But kin of those who transferred land to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family were appointed in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur in Indian Railways.

The arrest of Lalu Yadav’s key aide Bhola Yadav, who was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, also unearthed several aspects of the alleged scam.

The CBI has claimed that Yadav was persuading the engagement of various candidates as substitutes in Group-D with the concerned railway authorities. It has further alleged that Yadav was instrumental in finalisation/execution of the land deals.

