LGBT & Monkeypox Stigma: From 'Gay Plague' Jokes in 1980s to HIV Deaths, Can World do Better Now?

It’s eerily similar to the 1980s, when HIV/AIDS was labelled a “gay plague," hospitals and funeral homes turned away patients and victims, and White House officials either cracked homophobic jokes or ignored the new virus. Monkeypox is here in 2022, and even within its danger to a person’s health lies steeped a complex problem.

While Monkeypox has existed in Africa for a while, fresh cases emerged in Europe and the US this year (some in India now, as well). But what perplexed experts is that most of these infections were witnessed in gay or bisexual men - an occurrence not previously associated to the disease which spreads through ‘skin-to-skin contact’.

Now, with the WHO’s advisory to gay and bisexual men ‘limiting their sexual partners’, and similar messages issued by the US government, the LGBT community stands wary of experiencing ostracisation, homophobia, and a lack of effective public response, stemming from viewing this disease as the ‘problem’ of a group’, with the rights of those in that group regularly debated under differing political discourse.

News18 explains the intricacies behind what’s happening:

Why the Focus on LGBT Community?

While there is still widespread public confusion about the disease’s exact nature and spread, it is true that the vast majority of monkeypox patients in the United States identify as LGBTQ and are male. While monkeypox has not yet been labelled a sexually transmitted infection (STI) and can infect anyone, men who have sex with men are currently the most affected.

The disease, which spreads through skin-to-skin contact, is most commonly transmitted through sexual activity, and the World Health Organization has urged gay and bisexual men to limit their sexual partners this week.

What the Community Fears

The virus, which spreads primarily through close physical contact and causes excruciating lesions and other symptoms that can lead to hospitalisation, is widely feared. Because those infected with monkeypox must stay at home for weeks, there is fear of isolation and potential stigma, the New York Times explained in a report. And some people are afraid of the vaccine itself, echoing the scepticism and mistrust that hampered the coronavirus response, the report further elucidates.

Mordechai Levovitz, the clinical director at Jewish Queer Youth at a rally in Manhattan said the LGBTQ community could become a ‘scapegoat’ in the event of a larger and more widespread monkeypox outbreak. “You know what will happen. A few months from now, on the cover of every magazine, there will be children with monkeypox on their face, and they will come after us," he was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

But apart from the stigma, the disease has also sparked outrage that the US government is not taking the disease seriously enough, the AFP reported. A scarcity of vaccines to meet demand has sparked outrage in a country where 4,900 cases have been identified – more than any other country.

San Francisco and New York state declared public health emergencies on Thursday to help control the spread of monkeypox. The US Health and Human Services Department announced plans to allocate an additional 786,000 vaccine doses, bringing the total supply to one million – but for many, the response is too late.

“Why is the government not acting as fast as it should?" Jorge Reyes Salinas of Equality California, a coalition of LGTBQ activists and organizations told AFP.

“We need more resources, and we need more attention to this issue. It’s not just an LGBTQ concern. It should not be painted that way."

Echoes of the Past

In the 1980s, many gay Americans were subjected to acts of homophobia that are still fresh in their minds, mentions the report by New York Times.

During a press conference in 1982, the White House press secretary made AIDS jokes. Here is a transcript of the press conference, as provided by Intelligencer.

If that is jarring, one must note that even funerals for the dead were refused by churches. And President Ronald Reagan did not make a public speech about the epidemic until 1987, by which time approximately 23,000 Americans had died from it, the report said.

The stigma was far from limited in the US. According to a report by the Guardian, the UK, too had sensationalised HIV/AIDS as a “gay plague".

“I’d shoot my son if he had Aids, says vicar!" was one Sun headline in 1985; while James Anderton, the chief constable of Greater Manchester police until 1991, denounced gays, drug addicts and sex workers with HIV for “swirling in a human cesspit of their own making," the report said.

What’s the Way Ahead?

The way ahead remains unclear, amid a lot of debate on the messaging around the disease. The Guardian columnist Owen Jones argues in his piece that the real problem is stigma. He quotes an HIV consultant as saying that stigma remains a driving factor behind why some people did not test for the disease, and that ‘it is the same stigma we need to tackle early on in monkeypox’.

He calls it an incontrovertible fact that international research had found that 98% of those infected by late June were gay or bi men. And in the face of it, he said, fear was the real problem. For him, the “real institutional homophobia isn’t about acknowledging monkeypox as a virus overwhelmingly affecting men who have sex with men: it’s a weak response precisely because a still too stigmatised minority is most at risk".

But many LGBT advocates around the world are not convinced. “There is no such thing as a gay disease," Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, in Philadelphia, told CBS Philly. “Monkeypox is impacting everyone."

But as the world starts to see deaths due to the disease, one thing remains clear: governments ought to assess their public health response to the disease to tackle it best, while combating the stigamisation of the group that is currently affected by it.

With inputs from the New York Times, AFP.

