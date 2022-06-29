Litmus Test for Team Uddhav Tomorrow as Guv Calls for Floor Test Amid Revolt | Know All About Process

In what could seemingly be the end of the Maharashtra political saga, Governor BS Koshyari has sent a letter to the secretary of the state legislature to conduct a floor test where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority in the face of a revolt by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who claims to have the support of 39 rebels.

“The present political scenario unfolding in the state of Maharashtra paints a very disturbing picture," the Governor wrote in a letter.

The development came a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari and said Uddhav Thackeray must prove his majority. Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition government seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Eknath Shinde faction — who are currently holed up in a Guwahati hotel — have said they do not support it.

In a letter, Fadnavis wrote that as majority in the House is “supreme" in parliamentary democracy and essential for a government’s existence, he was requesting the Governor to ask the chief minister to prove majority at the earliest.

Amid the tug-of-war for power in Maharashtra, News18 takes a look at the concept of floor test:

What is a floor test?

A floor test simply means the chief minister must prove his majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. It is an exercise in which the government seeks to know whether it still enjoys the confidence of the legislature. When the majority of the government is under a cloud of suspicion, the leader of the party which claims majority has to move a vote of confidence and prove majority among those present and voting. If the chief minister fails to prove they have the numbers, they must resign.

In the case of Uddhav Thackeray, the majority mark stands at 144 in the 287-member state assembly. Before Shinde engineered the defection, the Shiv Sena had 55 MLAs, NCP with 53 and Congress with 44. Of this, Shinde now claims to have the support of 39 MLAs, reducing the Sena’s count to 16, which means the MVA alliance will no longer enjoy the majority.

How does voting happen?

There are different ways MLAs or MPs (in case, a floor test is called in Parliament) can cast their vote in order to prove majority. While there’s the voice vote process in which legislators respond orally, there is also the division vote in which electronic gadgets, slips or ballot box are used. The third method of voting is the ballot vote, which is usually a secret vote.

What role does the governor play?

As per law, the Governor can summon the House under Article 175(2) and call for a floor test for the government to prove its majority. If the Assembly is not in session, then the Governor can allow the Speaker to call for a floor test under his residuary powers under Article 163.

In Maharashtra’s case as the Assembly doesn’t have a Speaker, the role will be handed down to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the NCP leader.

If the MVA does lose majority in the floor test and the Eknath Shinde faction stakes claim along with the BJP, the Governor can invite them to form government and then ask for a floor test to prove majority.

Prithviraj Chavan, a Congress leader, was quoted as saying that the Governor, however, didn’t have the power to go against the Supreme Court’s directive of maintaining status quo till July 12.

This time was granted by the apex court when the breakaway MLAs challenged the disqualification process initiated against them. The faction also challenged the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Zirwal.

What’s the latest?

Team Thackeray has approached the Supreme Court with the argument that the Governor’s order is illegal as 16 rebel MLAs have yet to respond on their possible disqualification. The governor had acted with “jet speed", said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, alleging that the call for an assembly vote was illegal when the Supreme Court had yet to decide on the disqualification of rebel MLAs.

The lawyer for the rebels’ camp, NK Kaul, told the Supreme Court that the pending hearing for possible disqualification has nothing to do with proving majority. The Supreme Court then said it will hear the matter at 5 pm on Wednesday.

