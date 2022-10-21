As Truss Throws in the Towel, Time for Sunak to Rise From Ashes? A Look at Process for New PM, Options

In a span of 45 days, Liz Truss faced myriad challenges. However, of all her hurdles, losing out to a ball of lettuce must have surely left the UK prime minister smarting. Pitted against the leafy vegetable by Left-leaning tabloid The Daily Star, the 47-year-old former prime minister soon became the object of ridicule in political circles as she desperately tried to cling on to power. The short-lived saga finally culminated on Thursday as the Conservative leader stepped down, plunging her party and the country into yet another mess.

Truss, the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, leaves lasting scars on the economy after her botched budget rocked markets, spiked borrowing costs and tanked the pound. Her budget, peppered with tax cuts and delivered last month, sought to boost growth in Britain’s recession-threatened economy and freeze energy prices to ease a cost of living crisis.

However, the costly measures were fuelled by eye-watering levels of debt that damaged the government’s credibility on public finances and sent bond yields and mortgage rates soaring.

Truss faced a final humiliation late Wednesday when a parliament vote on banning fracking descended into mayhem, delivering the final nail in the coffin of her premiership.

So, what happens to UK now and how will Truss’ replacement be elected? News18 decodes the political soap opera:

How will UK get a new prime minister?

When a Conservative leader resigns, the BBC reported, the new leader has to face an election, the rules of which are organised by the 1922 Committee. The committee is the Tory parliamentary group in the House of Commons and consists of all ‘backbench MPs’, who are legislators not holding a government office.

As of now, there is confusion over how the elections will be held. In general, there are two final candidates and party members vote for the winner. This election is to be concluded by October 28. Whoever is chosen the Tory party leader will be invited by King Charles III to become the Prime Minister.

The next general election in UK is scheduled for January 2025 and the country cannot go for polls before that, unless the new prime minister calls for it.

Who are the possible successors?

Among the popular names in the fray to replace Truss are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson.

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt has made his way into the favourites’ list. The former health and foreign minister, referred to as the “real prime minister" in the wake of Truss’ failings, has clarified that he is not in the race, despite entering the fray twice, including in 2019 when he lost out in the final round to former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Penny Mordaunt, a former defence secretary, was an advocate for leaving the European Union and is often praised for her ability to find friends in the various tribes of the party. Born in 1973, Mordaunt was appointed Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons on September 6. Previously, she was Minister of State at the Department for International Trade from September 16, 2021, to September 6, 2022. She has been an MP since 2010.

Her profile rose this week after she was sent out on Monday in place of Truss to answer an urgent question in Parliament from the Labour opposition about the recent economic turmoil.

Rise of Rishi Sunak, again?

Truss’ resignation was seen as a golden opportunity for Sunak, who remains the bookmakers’ early favourite to replace the beleaguered prime minister. Sunak, who lost out to Truss’ now failed tax-cutting agenda in the leadership race last month, had warned that Truss’s plans were reckless and could worsen decades-high inflation and hurt market confidence in the UK. Proved right, he has garnered the best approval ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss.

Sunak garnered the support of the largest number of Tory lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership contest and is thought to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.

However, he is also now viewed as a divisive figure. Many party members, who get the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting ex-prime minister Boris Johnson. Then there are those who feel he is out-of-touch: privately educated, wearing Prada loafers and married to Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy’s daughter who avoided UK taxes.

The Tory Right is also looking for ‘Stop Rishi’ candidate to contest against Sunak. Braverman, the former home secretary, and Badenoch, the Trade Secretary, were being tipped as candidates whom Right-wing MPs should get behind to try to stop the former chancellor from becoming prime minister.

However, by Thursday night there were no declared backers for Braverman or Badenoch, with talks continuing until late into the evening over whom to back.

The Johnson dash to British soup

With supporters demanding “bring back Boris" and critics calling it “an insult" to the British people, an anticipated bid by Boris Johnson to once again become UK prime minister has stirred an already boiling political pot.

By declaring “hasta la vista baby" during his last question time in parliament on July 20, Johnson had already dropped a heavy hint that he had unfinished business.

According to The Times, he intends to join the race to succeed Liz Truss, believing that it is in the “national interest".

On Twitter, some Conservatives were trying to make the hashtag #BringBorisBack go viral on Thursday, after Truss announced her resignation.

Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith told Sky News that the next prime minister needed “a mandate" from voters and party members. He should be “somebody who can actually be a winner", he said. “Boris Johnson is the man who ticks all those boxes."

But highlighting the division, Tory MP Roger Gale said that Johnson should be barred from standing, given he is still under parliamentary investigation over the “partygate" scandal that brought him down.

“Until that investigation is complete and he is found guilty or cleared, there should be no possibility of him returning to government," said Gale.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer reiterated his view that Johnson was “unfit" to govern. “So if they’re going to go from this experiment, this chaos, this economic damage, and wind back three months to a man who was deemed to be unfit for office, I think that only adds insult to injury for the public," he told the BBC.

