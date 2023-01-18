Mumbai Metro: PM Modi to Launch Rails 2A & 7 Tomorrow, What's Status, Cost & Connectivity of Other Lines?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro tomorrow - Lines 2A and 7 - in accordance with his focus on providing seamless urban mobility. He will also undertake a ride in the metro.

Let’s take a look at the lines being inaugurated today, those proposed and those under construction; the routes they will serve and how they will improve connectivity.

Metro Line 2A

Distance: 18.60 km

Advertisement

Connectivity: Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar

Status: To be functional from January 20

Stations: 12

It will help to relieve traffic congestion on one of Mumbai’s busiest routes (New Link Road) from Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar. It will also make it easier to connect to the suburban rail system and the Metro at Dahisar and D N Nagar.

The Metro will connect the Western, Central, and Northern Suburbs of Mumbai. It will reduce the current travel time by 50% to 75%, depending on road conditions.

Metro Line 7

Distance: 16.5

Connectivity: Dahisar (E) to Andheri (E)

Status: To be functional from January 20

Stations: 14

Advertisement

It will allow for more efficient and smooth interchange with the suburban rail system and Metro at Andheri, JVLR, and Dahisar. It will connect Central Mumbai to the Northern Suburbs of Mumbai.

It will provide rail access to Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA), the SEEPZ, the National Park, and other landmarks.

Line-1

Distance: 11.4 km

Connectivity: Verova to Andheri to Ghatkopar

Status: Operational

Cost: ₹4,321 crore

Advertisement

Stations: 12

The Mumbai Suburban Railway runs from north to south through the city. However, connectivity from east to west is poor. The Versova-Ghatkopar route had no suburban rail connection and was only served by BEST buses, autos, or taxis. This is where Line 1 connects Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs by providing east-west rail connectivity.

It allows passengers to transfer between the Mumbai Suburban Railway and the Mumbai Metro at the Andheri and Ghatkopar stations. The line cuts the journey time from Versova to Ghatkopar from 90-120 minutes to 21 minutes and avoids approximately 45 traffic signals. It also provides rail connectivity to the MIDC and SEEPZ.

Line 2B

Distance: 23.64

Connectivity: DN Nagar to Mandale

Status: Under Construction

Deadline: Phase-1; 2024-end and Phase-2; June 2025

Cost: Rs. 10,986 Cr.

Stations: 20

It shall provide connectivity between the Eastern & Western Suburban Mumbai. and will also give rail based access to the commercial, government bodies and geographical landmarks in Mumbai.

It will reduce the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75% depending on road conditions.

Line 3

Distance: 33.50 km

Connectivity: Cuffe Parade to BKC to Seepz to Aarey Colony

Status: Under Construction

Deadline: Phase-1; 2023-end and Phase-2; June 2024

Cost: ₹30,000 crore

Stations: 27

When finished, the 33.5-kilometer-long line will be Mumbai’s first underground metro line, with 27 underground stations and one at-grade station.

Line 4

Distance: 32.32 km

Connectivity: Wadala to Kasarawadavali

Status: Under Construction

Cost: ₹14,549 crore

Stations: 32

The proposed metro route connecting Mumbai and Thane is intended to improve connectivity and spur development of neighbourhood areas in the latter region, thereby boosting the residential housing segment.

Furthermore, it will benefit residents of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Andheri who travel to Thane. Commuting to Thane (by road and train) is currently time-consuming and inconvenient.

Line 4A

Distance: 2.88 km

Connectivity: Kasarawadavali to Gaimukh

Status: Under Construction

Cost: Rs 949 crore

Stations: 2

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 2.7-kilometer extension will ensure that the Metro corridor connects the entire Ghodbunder Road until Gaimukh.

This new route is part of the 32-kilometer-long Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane Kasarwadvali corridor. The route extension will add 1.5 lakh passengers, bringing the total to 8.7 lakh. The official added that commuting between Thane and South Mumbai will be easier.

Line 5

Distance: 24.95 km

Connectivity: Thane to Bhiwandi to Kalyan

Status: 12.811 km Under Construction; Rest On-Hold

Deadline: December 2025

Cost: Rs. 8416.51 Cr

Stations: 17

It will connect the existing Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli) and the proposed Metro Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja) as well as the existing Central Railway.

It will offer rail access to commercial, government, and geographical landmarks in Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalayan. It will cut current travel time by anywhere from 50% to 75%.

Line 6

Distance: 15.18 km

Connectivity: Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli

Status: Under Construction

Deadline: 2024-end

Cost: Rs. 6,716 Cr.

Stations: 13

Line-7A

Distance: 3.17 km

Connectivity: Andheri (E) to CSI Airport

Status: Under Construction

Stations: 2

Line 8

Distance: 35 km

Connectivity: CSIA to NMIA

Status: Proposed

Stations: 7

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the dedicated Metro service will run every 15 minutes between the two international airports, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Santacruz and the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with five to six stations covering the 40-kilometer distance.

The airport corridor is expected to travel at a speed of 90 kilometres per hour, which is faster than the other Metros.

Line 9

Distance: 11.38 km

Connectivity: Dahisar (E) to Mira Bhayander

Status: Under Construction

Deadline: October 2024

Cost: ₹3,600 crore

Stations: 8

Metro Line 9 is a 13.581 km long (11.386 km elevated and 2.195 km underground) extension of Line 7 from Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander, with 10 stations.

It will connect the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar), and Metro Line 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E).

Line 10

Distance: 9.20 km

Connectivity: Gaimukh – Shivaji Chowk in Mira Road

Status: Approved

Stations: 4

It will connect Mira-Bhayander, Thane, Borivali, and the rest of Mumbai.

Depending on road conditions, it will cut current travel time by 50% to 75%.

Line 11

Distance: 12.77 km

Connectivity: Wadala to Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Estimated Cost: Rs 8,000 crore

Status: Proposed

Stations: 10

Line-12

Distance: 20.7 km

Connectivity: Kalyan to Taloja

Estimated cost: Rs 11,000 crore

Status: Proposed

Stations: 17

It will connect Kalyan and Taloja and improve connectivity throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Line 13

Distance: 23 km

Connectivity: Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) to Virar

Estimated cost: Rs 6,900 crores

Status: Proposed

Stations: 20

Line-14

Distance: 45 km

Connectivity: Kanjurmarg to Badlapur

Estimated cost: Rs 13,500 crores

Status: Proposed

Stations: 40

Known as the Magenta Line, this is an approved Mumbai metro route that will connect Vikhroli with Kanjurmarg and further to Ambernath-Badlapur.

It will have an interchange with Line 6, the Pink Line. This project is also at the DPR state and will cost around Rs 13,500 crores. This Mumbai metro route is to be completed by October 2026.

Read all the Latest Explainers here