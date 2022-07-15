News18 Explains: Can You Get Monkeypox Through Sex? The Complete Guide to Protecting Yourself

As the first case of Monkeypox has been reported in India, a range of questions are being asked by curious citizens on the disease - endemic to Africa and now seen in various European nations as well - spreads. In countries like the UK, scientists earlier in May and June had also documented it having spread in people, especially men, who had engaged in some sexual activity.

The WHO has maintained a ‘moderate’ risk to the disease. It only makes sense for one to know how Monkeypox spreads and whether infections have any connection to sexual transmission. News18 gives a low down:

What are the Symptoms of Monkeypox?

According to the US Centre for Disease Controls, these particular symptoms are observed in people infected with Monkeypox:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus

How Does the Disease Spread & Does It Transmit Through Sex?

According to the CDC, Monkeypox can be transmitted to anyone via close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:

Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a monkeypox patient.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces used by someone infected with monkeypox.

Inhalation of respiratory secretions

This contact can also occur during intimate contact and includes:

Oral, anal, and vaginal sex, as well as touching a person with monkeypox’s genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butthole).

Hugs, massages, and kisses

Face-to-face contact that is prolonged.

Touching fabrics and objects used by a person infected with monkeypox that have not been disinfected, such as bedding, towels, and sex toys, during sex.

Having multiple or anonymous sex partners may increase your risk of monkeypox exposure, the CDC said. Limiting the number of sex partners you have may reduce your risk of exposure.

But Complete Picture Unclear

The US health body said it was still to figure out if the virus could be found in sperm, vaginal fluids, or other bodily fluids, which would shed better light on it being a sexual transmitted disease.

For now, the guidelines by health agencies include acts related to prolonged touched, whether intimate or non-intimate. The disease, which has existed for years in the African region, was not known previously to have spread through sex.

Michael Skinner, a virologist at Imperial College London had told the Associated Press in an earlier report that it was still too early to determine how the men in the U.K. were infected.

“By nature, sexual activity involves intimate contact, which one would expect to increase the likelihood of transmission, whatever a person’s sexual orientation and irrespective of the mode of transmission," Skinner had said.

Francois Balloux of University College London said monkeypox said sex qualifies as the kind of close contact needed to transmit the disease.

The U.K. cases “do not necessarily imply any recent change in the virus’ route of transmission," Balloux had said.

