NEWS18 EXPLAINS | Cushy PM Job Over, Johnson May Make Crores With 'Lecture Circuit'. The Business of Speeches

It pays to talk, literally. And it has for decades, especially for high-ranking politicians after their own careers have formally ended. Now, with the scandalous fall from power of Boris Johnson after his contentious stint as the UK Prime Minister, speculation is doing the rounds of how the politician will make his moolah.

In an assessment of sorts by Johnson’s biographer Tom Bower in a report for the Guardian, the writer talks about how entering into the ‘lecture circuit’ life will be a probable source of income for the soon-to-be former PM. Bower says Johnson is due for a tough time in the coming days, but that he will ‘bounce back’ in a short time, and fix up ‘speaking arrangements’ with his agents.

But what does the ‘lecture circuit’ imply here? And is it really a cushy enough job to help the likes of Johnson retain their wealthy lifestyles, beyond the comfort of taxpayer money? News18 explains:

Advertisement

What’s a Lecture Circuit?

It’s a big business that revolves around experts sharing their insights with the world - this includes celebrities, and ex-politicians. The hefty appearance fee helps Western ex-politicians earn money after leaving office or to raise money and public profile before running for higher office.

The modern lecture circuit in the United States was preceded by the 19th-century Lyceum movement. As a form of adult education and entertainment, it encouraged local organisations and institutions to sponsor lectures, debates, and instructional talks, as explained by Google Arts and Culture in a report.

The subsequent twentieth-century formalisation of the lecture circuit as a genuine and accepted vocation has resulted in the establishment of agencies and the employment of agents dedicated to identifying and filling lucrative speaking engagements, thereby creating a specific media market in which speakers can put their message to an audience uninterrupted and without challenge, the report further states.

Advertisement

Other Politicians That Have Embraced the Lecture Life

We don’t need to go far from the UK to look at examples. Johnson’s own predecessor, Theresa May, reportedly made more than £1 million (around Rs 9.5 crore) in speaking fees since stepping down as Prime Minister in June 2019, a report by iNews published last year, stated.

Advertisement

She earned £230,000 (Rs 2.18 crore) from two speeches she gave in March, 2019, the report said. Her lectures included a visit to Brown University in Rhode Island, where she delivered a speech titled “Politics, Populism, and Polarisation: Perspectives on the Global Economy," and she also discussed her government career’s “successes, challenges, and inspirations" during the event. She received a payment of £115,000 for the address.

Just a day later, on March 5, she travelled to Trinity University in Texas to deliver the Flora Cameron Lecture on Politics and Public Affairs. According to Research Professional News, she was paid £115,000 for the speech yet again. Both events were free to attend but required a ticket.

Advertisement

The report also details the fortunes Tony Blair and former PM David Cameron. But it’s not just UK politicians who make these riches talking. Former US president Barack Obama reported took home nearly £480,000 (Rs 4.8 crore) for a single speech he gave with the title, “A conversation with President Barack Obama", at a marketing and business conference in Bogota, Columbia, the report states.

Is Johnson Headed for a Financially Glittering Future Too?

Advertisement

While the report by the Guardian speculates on Johnson’s reputation, depending on his successor and whether that works for or against the leader’s image, writer Giles Edwards, who has spoken to many former world leaders after leaving office for his book The Ex Men, is positive about Johnson.

“I don’t think there’s any sense in which the end to his premiership will have harmed his life after government. From everything I understand about how this works, there will immediately be huge demand for him," he told the Guardian.

“There’ll be loads of people who will pay to hear his insights about governance or politics, certainly in the first couple of years. What can he tell them about dealing with President Biden or President Trump? What can he tell them about the war in Ukraine? He has seen a big country through really, really important things," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.