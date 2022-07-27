A shocking hooch tragedy that claimed the lives of 40 people in parts of Gujarat is now at the center of both politics and a sense of genuine health concern. It has raised several questions about what exactly goes into these spurious country-made liquor, how people fall prey to them and, most importantly, what exactly can be done to stop this problem that is by no means new.

What happened in Gujarat?

As many as 40 people died in several parts of Ahmedabad district and nearly 50 people are still in hospital battling for their lives in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad after they consumed spurious alcohol.

According to primary investigations, some small-time bootleggers of different villages in Botad district made spurious liquor by mixing water with methyl alcohol or Methanol, a highly poisonous industrial solvent, and sold it to villagers for Rs 20 a pouch. According to the police, a person named Jayesh aka Raju had stolen 600 litres of methyl alcohol from a godown in Ahmedabad where he worked as a manager and then sold it to his Botad-based cousin Sanjay for Rs 40,000 on July 25.

What is spurious liquor?

Country liquor is made by fermenting either jaggery or other kinds of fruit extracts and even rice that is then mixed with yeast and water. The fermentation could take between a few days to weeks to make. To keep up with demand, small bootleggers resort to the addition of methanol which not just helps in speeding up the process, but also adds some additional ‘buzz’. Country liquor can be categorised as spurious liquor or hooch when the amount of methane added could turn fatal. Excess methane when injected into the body, metabolises to form formaldehyde which then turns into formic acid that could turn fatal.

Why do people fall prey to such liquor?

The answer to this question is born out of a simple demand vs supply problem and the cost adds to the complication. Several instances of hooch tragedies can mostly be traced back to incidents that occur in states where liquor is banned. People tend to look for a cheap alternative out of desperation. They are also easy targets for bootleggers trying to make quick money by selling cheap, low quality liquor that they sell in a bid to make good profits.

History of hooch tragedies

The number of hooch-related deaths has been on a rise in the country. According to a report by ABP live, 3 people on average die every single day due to spurious liquor poisoning in the country. Recently, the Lok Sabha released a detailed report of the top 5 states that reported the most number of deaths due to consumption of illegal and spurious liquor in the year 2016 to 2020 with Bihar and Chhattisgarh topping the list. According to the data, over 6,000 deaths were reported between 2016 and 2020 due to the consumption of spurious liquor with the lowest number of deaths in 2020 at 947.

How can this be prevented?

Every time a ban on liquor is discussed in the political arena, experts continue to advocate awareness and not prohibition to be the way to go especially in states where the law already prohibits the use of it.

Experts continue to argue that alcohol consumption is inelastic and this is true for states that don’t have a ban on liquor and yet see a huge spike in deaths due to spurious liquor consumption.

