NEWS18 EXPLAINS: Why Has Delhi Run Out of Beer? Summers, Excise Policy 'Evaporate' the Cold Ale

After a scorching day - which Indian cities have seen too many of lately - a cold can of beer can provide relief. However, it seems Delhi tipplers are facing trouble with their cold brews, as a range of factors has affected the supply of beer here.

According to reports, the scorching heat, rising demand, and limited supply have resulted in a huge beer crisis. Beer has ‘vanished’ from the city’s resto-bars, reports say, with industry experts predicting that the scenario will last until July.

News18 explains what the situation is and the reasons why:

What Is the Situation?

Despite the fact that Delhi sees growing demand and limited supply of beer every year, liquor dealers say this is the first time all major brands and varieties of lager and strong beer - cans, pints, and bottles - have vanished from the shelves this time, TOI noted in its report.

There have been complaints of some sellers charging clients a premium. The majority of brands are selling at full retail price, and retailers do not provide beer discounts.

Increased Demand Amid Scorching Heat

Vinod Giri, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) told TOI that there was an increase of at least 30% in demand for beer this year compared with earlier years. “The demand has suddenly jumped this time due to the early onset of summer in March," he said in the report. March, which recorded several days of heatwave, ended up becoming the hottest March in the last 122 years.

“Normally, the beer is stocked during March for sale during the peak summer months of April, May and June. However, as demand started rising from March, shops could not stock up adequate cases," he told PTI.

Delhi has been witnessing a blistering heatwave since early April with only some days of pre-monsoon relief in May. Temperatures have even shot up to an unbelievable 48 degree Celsius. In the latest weather news, experts have predicted the mercury shooting up to 40 Celsius again after showers brought down the temperature.

No Local Distilleries for Delhi

Giri further explained in the report that states where distilleries are located tell manufacturers to first cater to domestic demand before exporting beer to other states. “Delhi doesn’t have any distillery and it gets its supplies from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. Due to restricted supply, the availability is less," he said.

Shortage of beer in Delhi is a normal feature during the summers but this year it is more due to less supply from states like Uttar Pradesh, a senior excise department officer told PTI.

Some Blame New Excise Policy

Some sellers have blamed this year’s supply scarcity on the Delhi government’s excise policy, as well. “The discount approach has left vendors with less liquidity," one vendor told TOI, “and they didn’t invest much in stocking up on beer when the season started."

Since the implementation of new Excise Policy 2021-22 by Delhi government last November, private retail vends have been making attractive offers to the consumers which has led to an increase in demand for all kinds of alcoholic beverages, including beer.

‘Favourite Brand of Beer Not Available’

Many beer lovers complained that they were finding it difficult to have their usual brands at the liquor vends in the city.

“The usual brands of beer have gone off the shelf. Men at liquor shops ask you to try new brands which I have never tasted. Due to shortage, you make do with whatever is available, whether it’s a can of beer or a bottle," said a man outside a liquor shop in Naraina area of the city.

Demand of Beer to Shoot Up Ahead in Delhi

Usually, the annual sale of beer in Delhi is around 315-320 million cases, out of which about 40 per cent gets sold during the summer months, he said.

But with an increased demand, the annual sale of beer this year is expected to go up to 330-340 million cases, he added.

