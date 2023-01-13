Protesting Farmers, Midnight Police Action & An Ugly Face-Off: Decoding Violence in Bihar's Buxar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the situation in Buxar’s Chausa, where a violent clash took place between farmers and police, was “under control". Ten policemen were injured when around 1,000 villagers, including farmers, attacked the under-construction Chausa thermal power plant and torched around half-a-dozen vehicles on Wednesday, hours after police allegedly beat up locals during a raid, an officer said. The law enforcers lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the mob.

Kumar, while interacting with reporters during his ‘Samadhan Yatra’ in Darbhanga district on Thursday, said: “I have spoken to the district magistrate of Buxar and things are under control." Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said, “Those who have been demonstrating are farmers, not criminals." He also appealed to them not to resort to violence.

As the issue grabs headlines, News18 takes a look at the issue so far:

THE PROTEST

• Around 80 farmers of Banarpur village, the lands of whom were acquired for the thermal power plant, had been demonstrating for the past two months outside the project site, seeking adequate compensation.

• On Thursday, a large number of farmers of the area assembled in the village for a ‘mahapanchayat’. They claimed that acquisition of land of around 300 farmers is underway for rail corridor and water pipeline projects of the thermal power plant. The irate farmers demanded that the compensation provided to them for newly acquired land should be given as per 2022 and not on the 2014 rates.

THE FLASHPOINT

• The situation, however, turned hostile when police, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, broke into the homes of farmers and brutally beat them up. Videos of the police action were shared by the family members and soon went viral.

• In retaliation, the agitated farmers torched police vans and vandalised government vehicles. According to the police, farmers torched at least 18 vehicles, including police vans, three fire tenders, an ambulance and three buses belonging to the state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) — a joint venture of the Himachal Pradesh government and the Centre — which is building the thermal power plant at Chausa. They also ransacked the makeshift staff quarters and office at the site.

• Of the three FIRs registered at the Mufassil police station, two were registered by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam which is constructing the thermal plant and the third FIR was registered by a circle officer of Chausa.

WHAT FARMERS SAY

• The farmers have alleged that before setting up the thermal power plant in Chausa, the farmers of the district were assured rapid development in the district and corporate social responsibility funds by the firm. However, they claim CSR funds were spent on politicians, and gifts worth lakhs were sent to officers.

POLITICAL BLAME-GAME

• Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Choudhary, came out in support of the protesting farmers and joined their meeting.

• Terming the police action “highly condemnable", Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said, “The incident has exposed the inhuman face of the chief minister and the police." Paswan, who seeks to carry forward his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s political legacy while aligning with the BJP, stated, “The police action against farmers was barbaric. They had been staging a dharna for the last several days for better compensation and claimed that the policemen barged into their houses on Tuesday while they were sleeping, and beat them with batons and boots."

• The protests further intensified on Thursday as Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s convoy was pelted with stones. Choubey had arrived in Buxar to talk to the protesting farmers but had to be escorted out by security personnel as the crowd turned hostile.

• The BJP has now demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

