Ranveer Singh in the Buff Has Cheesed Off Some Indians. But Has Actor Violated Law? News18 Explains

He is controversy’s favourite child — from his sartorial choices to no-holds barred revelations of his life decisions — and once again, Ranveer Singh is hogging all the headlines. The popular Bollywood actor, who broke the internet with his nude photo shoot for Paper magazine, now faces an FIR for sharing his pictures on social media. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Singh based on complaints by a Mumba-based lawyer and an NGO.

In a note, police said by releasing his photos in the buff, the actor with a purpose to “earn big money" had ended up being a poor influence on young children and society at large. Due to this act, it has also attempted to outrage the modesty of women, the note read.

News18 takes a look at the complaint against the actor and which laws he has allegedly violated:

Who are the complainants?

The complaint against Singh was filed by a lawyer named Vedika Chaubey, who alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. The other is Lalit Tekchandani, who runs the Shyam Mangaram Foundation, which works with widows and children of farmers who have died by suicide.

According to Tekchandani, he received the photos from his friend and upon zooming in on one of the pictures, he realised that the actor’s private parts were visible.

Calling India a land of culture, he said such photos could influence children who have a “craze" for movie actors and actresses. He added that it would also influence youngsters struggling to get into the industry to use similar measures in a bid to earn money and fame.

What sections have been used against Ranveer Singh?

Section 292 of IPC: This says “a book, pamphlet, paper, writing, drawing, painting, representation, figure, or any other object shall be deemed to be obscene if it is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest" or, “if its effect, or (where it comprises two or more distinct items) the effect of any one of its items, is, if taken as a whole, such as to tend to deprave and corrupt persons" who are likely to read, hear, or see it.

Section 293 (Sale, etc., of obscene objects to young person) says that "whoever sells, lets to hire, distributes, exhibits or circulates to any person under the age of twenty years any such obscene object…or offers or attempts so to do, shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, and with fine which may extend to two thousand rupees, and, in the event of a second or subsequent conviction, with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and also with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees".

Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) states "whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both".

Sections 67A of the Information Technology Act lays down the punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form. "Whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act or conduct shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years and with fine which may extend to ten lakh rupees and in the event of second or subsequent conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years and also with fine which may extend to ten lakh rupees."

What can the actor do now?

Police have said no immediate action is likely against Ranveer Singh. The actor’s statement will also be recorded in the matter and he has the option of approaching the court and seeking quashing of the FIR.

