Rishabh Pant's Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Road Divider; What Triggers Such Sparks, How to Escape

India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a major road accident in the early hours of Friday in Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district and was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun where he is undergoing treatment. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when his Mercedes Benz crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was alone in the car and on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, is said to be out of danger now. He suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet, police said.

Some reports claim that he jumped out of the car by breaking the window as soon as it caught fire and was then saved by a driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who sent in their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

Rishabh Pant Admits to Dozing Off

Pant has admitted that he had dozed off which caused the accident. Sources have told CNN News 18, that the star cricketer had admitted to the laxity at the wheel even as the shocking footage of his car hitting the divider and rolling over has already surfaced. Some other chilling visuals of the car engulfed in flames have also surfaced which proves it was a near miss with death.

Here’s how fires are triggered after accident and what to do in such difficult situation:

• Fires get triggered due to leaks from the fuel tanks after a severe hit. Even a minor leak could possibly lead to a major fire. Other flammable items such as engine oil, brake oil, or lubricants can trigger fire if come in contact with a spark or hot metal parts of the vehicle.

• Defect in electrical system of the vehicle can also lead to fire after the incident. Sometimes the wires get damaged due to the accident and cause sparks which further spread on the onboard fuel.

• After a major hit airbags could explode, triggering an onboard fire. According to an Indian Express report, this one is extremely rare.

While accidents can happen anytime, there are some precautionary steps that will help you to escape and save life. Have a look:

• Top priority should be to get out of the vehicle as soon as possible. If stuck, use any sharp object to break open the windows and jump.

• Keep and use a fire extinguisher in the vehicle to douse flames until the help reach to you.

• If you witness any accident, rush to help those stuck in the vehicle. In Pant’s case, a bus driver and conductor helped him to come out of the car.

• Always keep a small first aid kit in the vehicle. Keep things which can be helpful in case of small injuries. Medicines/ointments to treat small burns should also be kept in the kit.

• In case of any emergency, immediately seek help of any passer by or call emergency helpline numbers such as local police, traffic police, hospital, etc.

• Stay away from burning vehicles and also keep your vehicles at a safe distance. Recently, as many as 20 cars were gutted after a fire broke out in a Municipal Corporation’s multi-level parking in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area. Police said the accused had set a car on fire following a personal enmity with one man. However, the fire spread and caught other cars in the parking lot.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3 as he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

As of now, there is no clarity on his availability for the series against Australia.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

(with inputs from PTI)

