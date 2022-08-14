Teen Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Market Fever Began With His Father's Talks on Stocks. Rest Is History

It was in his growing years that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala first developed an interest in the stock market. His father, an Income Tax Officer, would discuss it with his friends. Little did he know that in the background of those keen conversations, his son would grow up to become a billionaire investor, one of India’s richest, and would one day come to be known as ‘India’s Warren Buffet’.

“I am Jhunjhunwala", Rakesh would later tell Reuters in an interview in 2012, in a written documentation of his humble attitude, saying Buffet was “far, far ahead" in terms of “wealth, success and maturity".

But to those who have paid attention to Jhunjhunwala’s journey - starting out with nothing but a meek investment of Rs 5,000 in 1985, which reached Rs 11,000 crore by September 2018 - the comparison does not seem far-fetched.

Now, the whole country is mourning the loss of the ‘investor with the Midas touch’, as Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning due to multiple health ailments.

His Father Refused to Lend Him Money

Jhunjhunwala’s interest in trading began as a teenager, when his father, a government tax official, pointed out stocks that would react to the day’s news.

And while his father said yes to Jhunjhunwala dipping his toes in the stock market ocean, the future investor would have to carve out his own boat. His father denied him any financial assistance and forbade him from asking friends for money.

But that did not stop Jhunjhunwala. He made his first significant profit by borrowing a sizable sum in 1986 to purchase 5,000 shares in Tata Tea, confident that the markets had under-estimated the potential of a company seeking to expand during a period of rising yield production, according to the Reuters report. Within months, he had tripled his money.

“I was apprehensive, but if you don’t have confidence, you shouldn’t come to the stock market. You have to risk," he told Reuters, in a typical marker of the Bullish credence he would come to be identified with.

And then nothing could stop him. He made a leveraged bet on iron ore exporter Sesa Goa SESA.NS in the late 1980s, purchasing the stock for 60-65 rupees per share and sold it for 2,200 rupees.

His timing was fortunate. The benchmark Sensex was introduced by the Bombay Stock Exchange, Asia’s oldest, in 1986, and markets developed quickly after economic liberalisation five years later.

“I’m the right person at the right place with the right attitude," he later told Reuters.

A ‘Rare’ Man

And Jhunjhunwala would never stop growing. He had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. His portfolio included companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.

He was also the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech and sat on the board of directors of firms such as Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services.

His 5.05 per cent holding in Titan alone is worth over Rs 11,000 crore. His largest holding is in Aptech Ltd (23.37 per cent), followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd (17.49 per cent), Metro Brands (14.43 per cent), NCC Ltd (2.62 per cent) and Nazara Technologies Ltd (10.03 per cent).

His privately-owned stock trading firm Rare Enterprises derived its name from the first two letters of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who is also a stock market investor.

Health Problems

A chartered accountant by education, he had not been keeping well for the last few months because of a kidney ailment. He was seen on a wheelchair at recent public events.

Sources told News18 both his kidneys had failed and that he had been undergoing dialysis.

He was last seen at the launch of Akasa Air, as he had recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch India’s newest budget carrier. The airline began commercial operations this month with its maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

The investor, commenting on his newest venture, had told media ‘he was ready for failure’.

But in his heart Jhunjhunwala would have surely felt the same zeal he had started out. “All I’ve known is trading and investing. I don’t want to do anything else in life," he had once said.

“I’ll call it quits the day I die."

