The Bird May Be Free But Elon Musk is Baited Hook, Line and Twitter. Let That Sink In

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Now comes the hard part.

The Tesla Chief Executive must prove why he believes Twitter is worth 10 times the amount he overpaid for it — $44 billion — and turn around a social media platform that he has spent months ridiculing.

In contrast, the three top Twitter executives he fired — former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde — will walk out the door with more than $120 million of Musk’s money. Some estimates even put the combined total at nearly $200 million.

So while Musk may have added Twitter to his kitty of big brands, headlined by Tesla, the world’s richest man may not be the real winner as the protracted legal battle comes to an underwhelming close.

Advertisement

It Was Never a Choice

One reason why Elon Musk bought Twitter this week is because he had little choice. The world’s richest man spent months trying to back out of the $44 billion purchase agreement he originally signed in April. But the uncertainty was so disruptive to Twitter’s business that it sued him in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force the deal’s completion, and a judge gave an October 28 deadline to complete the deal or face a November trial that Musk was likely to lose.

As for why Musk wanted to own Twitter in the first place, the reasons are more complicated. “There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising," he said in an open letter on Thursday to companies that sell ads on Twitter, which is how the company makes money. “Most of it has been wrong."

What Did It Cost?

Advertisement

To buy Twitter, Elon Musk has offered up money sourced from his own personal assets, investment funds and bank loans, among others.

Musk’s Own Money: At first, the Tesla head had hoped to avoid contributing any more than $15 billion of his personal money to the $44 billion deal. Around $12.5 billion of that was set to have come from loans backed by his shares in Tesla. Ultimately, Musk abandoned the loan idea and put up more funding in cash. In the end, the South African-born billionaire will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in the transaction.

At first, the Tesla head had hoped to avoid contributing any more than $15 billion of his personal money to the $44 billion deal. Around $12.5 billion of that was set to have come from loans backed by his shares in Tesla. Ultimately, Musk abandoned the loan idea and put up more funding in cash. In the end, the South African-born billionaire will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in the transaction. Investment Funds: The total sum of the deal also includes $5.2 billion from investment groups and other large funds, including from Larry Ellison, the co-founder of software company Oracle, who wrote a $1 billion check as part of the arrangement. Qatar Holding, which is controlled by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, has also tossed capital into the pot. And Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia transferred to Musk the nearly 35 million shares he already owned. In exchange for their investments, the contributors will become Twitter shareholders.

The total sum of the deal also includes $5.2 billion from investment groups and other large funds, including from Larry Ellison, the co-founder of software company Oracle, who wrote a $1 billion check as part of the arrangement. Qatar Holding, which is controlled by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, has also tossed capital into the pot. And Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia transferred to Musk the nearly 35 million shares he already owned. In exchange for their investments, the contributors will become Twitter shareholders. Loans: The rest of the money — about $13 billion — is backed by bank loans, including from Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Japanese banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho, Barclays and the French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas. These loans are guaranteed by Twitter, and it is the company, not Musk himself, which will assume the financial responsibility to pay them back.

Is Twitter Worth It?

Advertisement

The networking site is popular with politicians, journalists and celebrities, but the social media giant draws a smaller user base than some competitors, including Facebook.

At the end of the second quarter, Twitter counted nearly 238 million daily active users on the platform — a figure overshadowed by the some 1.98 billion claimed by Facebook. Adding Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, Facebook-parent Meta nears some three billion daily users.

Advertisement

Twitter is also surpassed by platforms like Pinterest, with 445 billion monthly users, and Snapchat, with 363 million daily users.

TikTok, owned by the unlisted Chinese group ByteDance, does not disclose its user numbers. In September 2021, however, the short video app said it had passed the one billion user mark worldwide.

Financially speaking, Twitter is not in the same league as its big rivals either. It has so far struggled to generate profit and has worked at an operating loss over the first half of 2022, meaning the debt generated in the takeover could add even more financial pressure to the California company’s already shaky position.

Advertisement

Twitter Inc had revenues of $1.2 billion from April to June, down one percent year-over-year and nearly 25 times lower than Meta. It also fell into the red with a net loss of $270 million.

According to the Washington Post, Musk plans to eventually lay off almost 75% of Twitter’s 7,500 employees.

Twitter’s second quarter results could be the last to be made public. Musk has said he wants to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange, which would put an end to its obligation to disclose information about its financial health to the public.

Incoming Headaches

Here is what lies ahead for Musk, the self-proclaimed “Chief Twit", according to current and former Twitter employees and analysts:

The Laws: Musk has promised to preserve free speech of all kinds, but has also struck a more conciliatory tone with global leaders who aim to rein in Big Tech. Just three hours after Musk declared victory by tweeting “The bird is freed," European Commissioner Thierry Breton shot back: “In Europe, the bird flies by our rules." In India, regulators also reminded Musk on Friday on the rule of law. Tesla’s expanding business in China, where it generated $14 billion last year, could also put Twitter at risk.

Musk has promised to preserve free speech of all kinds, but has also struck a more conciliatory tone with global leaders who aim to rein in Big Tech. Just three hours after Musk declared victory by tweeting “The bird is freed," European Commissioner Thierry Breton shot back: “In Europe, the bird flies by our rules." In India, regulators also reminded Musk on Friday on the rule of law. Tesla’s expanding business in China, where it generated $14 billion last year, could also put Twitter at risk. Free Speech: Analysts say Musk’s plans to lower the guard rails that are common across all social media platforms would lead to a deluge of hateful, harmful and potentially illegal content on Twitter. Already, it has struggled with identifying and removing child porn. Members of Twitter’s trust and safety team, which includes content moderators, are expected to be among Musk’s deepest job cuts. “Imagine a world where all those people are gone," one employee said. “It’s going to be a hellscape."

Analysts say Musk’s plans to lower the guard rails that are common across all social media platforms would lead to a deluge of hateful, harmful and potentially illegal content on Twitter. Already, it has struggled with identifying and removing child porn. Members of Twitter’s trust and safety team, which includes content moderators, are expected to be among Musk’s deepest job cuts. “Imagine a world where all those people are gone," one employee said. “It’s going to be a hellscape." Retaining Advertisers: On the eve of the deal’s expected closing, Musk appealed directly to advertisers in an open-letter tweet: “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise." Advertisers are not buying it. They point to Musk’s plan to reinstate Donald Trump’s account as a major impediment to spending money on Twitter. Until Musk finds new sources of revenue, he can’t afford to trigger a backlash from a group that contributes 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

On the eve of the deal’s expected closing, Musk appealed directly to advertisers in an open-letter tweet: “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise." Advertisers are not buying it. They point to Musk’s plan to reinstate Donald Trump’s account as a major impediment to spending money on Twitter. Until Musk finds new sources of revenue, he can’t afford to trigger a backlash from a group that contributes 90% of Twitter’s revenue. X Super App: Musk’s biggest bet borrows from China’s greatest hits of the 2010s. “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk previously tweeted. The idea of an everything app, also referred to as a super app, is that it lets users not only send messages but also make payments, shop online or hail a taxi. Adding payments, which generally require identity verification, could complicate a service which has allowed anonymity to flourish, said Scott Galloway, co-host of tech podcast Pivot and a professor of marketing at New York University.

Parag & Company’s Golden Parachutes

Musk’s first move as Twitter boss was to fire Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde whom he had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts.

The trio stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $187 million, according to a CNN report. They would have received a large chunk of that money even if they had stayed on board under the new ownership — they and other shareholders will receive payouts from Musk after he bought their shares for $54.20 each, the report said.

Gadde’s stake was the most valuable, worth $34.8 million based on the final sale price of $54.20 per share, followed by $22 million for Segal and $8.4 million for Agrawal.

The trio will also receive ‘golden parachute’ compensation. A golden parachute is an agreement guaranteeing substantial benefits to top executives if their employment is terminated as a result of a merger or takeover. According to the CNN report, that includes a year’s base pay — $1 million for Agrawal and $600,000 each for Segal and Gadde. They also will get a year of health insurance, worth about $73,000 among the three.

The most lucrative part by far is the accelerated vesting of stock they stood to receive in the future but had not yet qualified for. That will end up being worth $56.4 million for Agrawal, $43.8 million for Segal and $19.4 million for Gadde. Agrawal and Segal get the accelerated vesting of all of their shares while Gadde gets accelerated vesting of only half of her shares.

Added up, the parachute payments come to $121.8 million. Add on the $65.2 million for the purchase of the shares they already own and you get $187 million.

Major payouts to executives tied to changes in control of a company are common to smooth ownership transitions but can be controversial.

Equilar director of research Courtney Yu said the fired Twitter executives “should be getting these payments unless Elon Musk had cause for termination, with cause in these cases usually being that they broke the law or violated company policy."

With inputs from AP, Reuters and AFP

Read all the Latest Explainers here