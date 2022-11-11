The Clock is Ticking: 48 Hrs On, US Midterm Election Results Still Up in the Air | News18 Explains Delay

It’s a cliffhanger that has everyone hooked. Forty-eight hours after many polls closed, the balance of power in the US Congress following Tuesday’s midterm elections is still up in the air, with several key races yet to be called.

The long wait has left many surprised in the United States where the media generally first calls elections, based on votes tabulated by county clerks and other officials as well as statistical analysis.

But why exactly are the results so delayed? News18 takes a look:

Advertisement

PATCHWORK OF RULES

For starters, US elections are largely decentralised, and each of the 50 states has its own rules. Some Americans vote on machines, others with paper ballots. Some vote in person, others by mail. Some vote on election day, others in advance. Many citizens also take advantage of ballot drop boxes.

As election officials in multiple states urged patience with the vote counting, Republican US Senator Marco Rubio of Florida aired his complaints. “If #Florida can count 7.5 million ballots in 5 hours how can it take days for some states to count less than 2 million?" Rubio tweeted Wednesday.

Ballots, on which Americans generally vote for a variety of candidates and initiatives, can take a while to tally.

With voting by mail widely popularised during the Covid-19 pandemic, things are taking even longer — the ballots can arrive at counting stations several days after the election. Ohio and Alaska count those that arrive up to 10 days later.

Compounding matters, in many states election officials are not even allowed to begin counting mail-in votes in advance.

Advertisement

The extended time needed to carry out the process fuels conspiracy theories, especially after the 2020 election, which president Donald Trump falsely claimed was rigged against him. That race between Trump and eventual winner Joe Biden was not known for four days.

GEORGIA NAIL-BITER

Advertisement

The south-eastern state of Georgia played a special role in 2020, as the balance of the US Senate hung on a second-round election in the state. This year is proving to be a case of deja vu.

With no one candidate surpassing the 50 per cent threshold on Tuesday to prevent a second round, the two leading candidates, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are headed to a December 6 runoff.

Organising elections in a country of some 333 million citizens is in itself a logistical challenge.

Advertisement

UNFORESEEN HICCUPS

The process rarely goes off without a few small hiccups. This year, for example, the electoral machines in one Arizona county encountered operational problems, disrupting the vote.

Some Republicans — including Trump himself — pointed to it as evidence of fraud, a claim immediately dismissed by authorities.

Advertisement

Even without technical incident, races can simply be extremely close, as several in Tuesday’s election are turning out to be.

Twenty states have laws mandating a recount if the margin between candidates is too thin. In one stand-out case in 2000, the country held its breath for 36 days with the entire election hinging on delayed results from one state, Florida, as Texas governor George W. Bush and vice president Al Gore vied for the White House.

At the heart of the civic imbroglio was a razor-thin vote that prompted a highly contested hand recount. In the end, the battle wound its way to the Supreme Court, which issued a decision favouring Bush that December.

In 2008, a race for a US Senate seat in Minnesota resulted in an epic legal battle. The result was finally known some eight months later.

LONG WAIT MAKES FOCUS SHIFT

Attention has now shifted to the next big election — the 2024 presidential race — and whether Americans could see a Joe Biden-Donald Trump re-match.

Biden who turns 80 this month and is already America’s oldest president, insisted he intends to run for a second term in 2024 despite calls by some members of the party for him to hand the reins over to a new generation of leaders. He promised a final decision “early next year."

The 76-year-old Trump has promised a “very big announcement" in Florida on Tuesday that is expected to be the launch of his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump’s early entry into the race would appear designed in part to fend off possible criminal charges over taking top secret documents from the White House, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6 last year.

It may also be intended to undercut his chief potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who emerged as one of the biggest winners from Tuesday’s midterms.

‘WIDESPREAD DISINFORMATION’ AFFECTED VOTERS

Meanwhile, international observers said midterm elections in the United States saw free but highly polarised campaigns and voter disinformation was widespread.

“Campaigning was free but highly polarized," and involved harsh rhetoric, said Margareta Cederfelt, leader of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s short-term observer mission.

“Polarization and widespread disinformation affected voters’ ability to inform themselves," she told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the intimidation of election workers was concerning as well.

The election campaign has seen a gush of misinformation, with far-right Republican candidates endorsing former president Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest Explainers here