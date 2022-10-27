Kerala Conundrum: As Arif Khan 'Withdraws Pleasure' in FM, News18 Decodes if Guv Can Sack a Minister

In the latest flashpoint in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he has “ceased to enjoy pleasure" in state Finance Minister KN Balagopal, hinting that he wants the minister to be sacked.

The row erupted after Balagopal delivered a speech at a university campus on October 19, which the governor, in his letter, said sought to “stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism" and undermine the unity of India. Khan also directed the chief minister to take action which is constitutionally appropriate.

The controversy has once again brought into focus the term “withdrawal of pleasure", which essentially means a minister shall hold office “till the governor deems fit". However, in practical terms, the governor cannot unilaterally take the decision to sack a minister.

As per Article 164 of the Indian Constitution, it is on the advice of the chief minister that the governor appoints ministers who shall hold office “during the pleasure of the Governor".

THE KERALA ROW

While Khan has not categorically asked for Balagopal to be sacked, his withdrawal seems to be an indication to the chief minister.

On October 17, Khan’s official Twitter handle tweeted: “The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise the Governor. But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure."

This, however, did not go down well with Vijayan who said the Governor’s powers were “very limited". “If someone declares that he would act contrary to the Constitution and the existing legal system, and move in that direction, that cannot be stated to be valid," he said at a press conference.

The CPI-M top brass had also hit out against Khan, saying the Constitution does not give the governor “dictatorial powers" and the incident had “exposed" his “political bias".

BUT WON’T THE MINISTER BE SACKED?

The provision does not mean the governor has the power to sack a minister. So far, there has been no occasion when a governor unilaterally removed a minister from the government.

The Indian Express quoted former secretary general of Lok Sabha PDT Achary as saying that “pleasure of the governor" did not mean the governor had the right to dismiss the chief minister or ministers at will.

“The governor can withdraw his pleasure only when the government loses majority but refuses to quit. Then he withdraws the pleasure and dismisses it," Achary had said.

WHAT CAN THE GOVERNOR DO IF HE IS UPSET WITH A MINISTER?

Constitutional experts say the maximum the governor can do is ask the chief minister to enquire into the conduct of the minister. If it is found that the minister has defamed or disrespected the governor, he/ she can ask the CM to drop the minister.

This, however, did not work in Khan’s case as Vijayan, rejecting the governor’s demand, replied to Khan: “My trust and confidence in KN Balagopal, a member of the Council of Ministers of the State of Kerala, holding charge of the Finance portfolio, still remain undiminished. I hope that the Governor will appreciate that no further action needs to be taken in the matter."

WHAT DOES THE SUPREME COURT SAY?

In ‘Shamsher Singh & Anr vs State Of Punjab’ (1974), a seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court said: “We declare the law of this branch of our Constitution to be that the President and Governor, custodians of all executive and other powers under various Articles, shall, by virtue of these provisions, exercise their formal constitutional powers only upon and in accordance with the advice of their Ministers save in a few well known exceptional situations."

However, the Head of State (President or Governor) “should avoid getting involved in politics and must be advised by his Prime Minister (Chief Minister) who will eventually take the responsibility for the step," the court ruled.

In ‘Nabam Rebia And Etc. vs Deputy Speaker And Ors’ (2016) the Supreme Court had cited the observations of B R Ambedkar: “The Governor under the Constitution has no function which he can discharge by himself; no functions at all. While he has no functions, he has certain duties to perform, and I think the House will do well to bear in mind this distinction."

