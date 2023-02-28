World Starts to Follow India's Move of Banning TikTok: Tracing Trouble Behind the Chinese App

TikTok has been banned from all government-issued mobile devices in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that this is just the beginning of greater measures. The European Union’s executive branch announced last week that it has temporarily blocked TikTok on employee phones as a cybersecurity safeguard. Similar actions have been carried out in the United States, where more than half of the states and Congress have banned TikTok from official government equipment, as per a report by the Associated Press said.

Following the conflict with China, India banned the app outright in 2020, saying a legislation that empowers the government to restrict websites and apps in the benefit of the country’s “sovereignty and integrity."

The move was also praised by various global cyber security experts. Mark Shmulik, a Bernstein analyst, told the South China Morning Post said in the height of political pressure for US to follow suit, India’s actions were “a useful proxy" as it was huge market similar to the US that banned “an app that’s at the top of its popularity."

Brendan Carr, a senior Republican on the US Federal Communications Commission, also recently said that India’s decision to prohibit TikTok two and a half years ago set a “extremely important precedent" and that TikTok was “a sophisticated monitoring tool."

Who Owns TikTok?

ByteDance, a Chinese business with its headquarters in Singapore, owns TikTok. Critics claim that the Chinese government might access user data such as browsing history and location. The app is likewise forbidden on military smartphones in the United States, explains a report by Associated Press.

As per the report, TikTok is used by two-thirds of American teenagers and has become the world’s second-most popular domain. But, there has long been bipartisan fear in Washington that Beijing might use its legal and regulatory authority to grab American user data or to spread pro-China narratives or falsehoods.

Canada, US and EU’s Problems With Tiktok

