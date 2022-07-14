Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde at Daggers Drawn Over Shiv Sena Symbol. Can EC Play Peacemaker?

The exit of Uddhav Thackeray and coronation of Eknath Shinde as chief minister may have been a pit stop in Maharashtra’s political crisis but the real test for both the factions now lies in staking claim to the Shiv Sena’s symbol — the bow and arrow.

In the latest in the Maharashtra saga, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission (EC) and requested it to hear its side before deciding claims to the party’s symbol. The move assumes significance since Shinde snatched the lion’s share of MLAs from the Thackeray bloc, eventually leading to the fall of the MVA government.

While the dispute for the symbol has not yet reached the EC, Team Thackeray seems to be in no mood to give up without a fight for the legacy. Shinde now claims to be the “original" Shiv Sena on the basis of the support of more than two-thirds of the party’s legislators in the Maharashtra Assembly. However, he too hasn’t officially written to the EC yet to stake claim to the party symbol.

In case the dispute reaches the EC, the first step would be to freeze the symbol so that neither side can stake claim to it.

News18 takes a look at the powers of the EC & process followed in such cases:

Does the EC have powers to arbitrate?

According to para 15 of the Symbols Order, 1968: “When the [Election] Commission is satisfied… that there are rival sections or groups of a recognised political party each of whom claims to be that party the Commission may, after taking into account all the available facts and circumstances of the case and hearing [their] representatives… and other persons as desire to be heard decide that one such rival section or group or none of such rival sections or groups is that recognised political party and the decision of the Commission shall be binding on all such rival sections or groups."

What happened before 1968?

The most famous split back in the day was when a breakaway group approached the EC in December 1964, urging it to recognise it as CPI(Marxist). They provided a list of MPs and MLAs of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal who supported them. The ECI recognised the faction as CPI(M) after it found that the votes secured by the MPs and MLAs supporting the breakaway group added up to more than 4% in the 3 states, the Indian Express reported.

Before 1968, the EC issued notifications and executive orders under the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Which was the first case decided on basis of Para 15 of 1968 order?

After the death of President Zakir Hussain on May 3, 1969, the simmering tensions in the Indian National Congress came out in the open as the Congress old guard, led by K Kamaraj, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, S Nijalingappa and Atulya Ghosh — known as the ‘Syndicate’ — nominated Reddy for the post. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi backed Vice-President VV Giri to contest as an Independent, and called for a “conscience vote" in defiance of the whip issued by party president Nijalingappa. After Giri won, Indira Gandhi was expelled from the party, which got divided into the “old" Congress(O) led by Nijalingappa and the “new" Congress (R) led by Indira Gandhi.

While the “old" Congress retained the party symbol of a pair of bullocks carrying a yoke, Indira Gandhi camp was given the symbol of a cow with a calf.

What about the faction that is denied the symbol?

When the Congress split for the first time, the EC recognised both the Congress(O) — which had a substantial presence in some states — and the breakaway faction headed by Jagjivan Ram.

This was followed up to 1997 when the Election Commission faced the dilemma of splits in the Indian National Congress and Janata Dal.

The internal tussles gave birth to parties such as Himachal Vikas Congress, Manipur State Congress Party, West Bengal Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Biju Janata Dal, etc. The commission did not recognise the new parties as either state or national parties since it was of the opinion that sufficient number of MPs and MLAs was not a fit criteria as they had won on the tickets of their parent party.

This led to a new rule under which the splinter group of the party — which does not get the symbol — had to register itself as a separate party, and could lay claim to national or state party status only on the basis of its performance in state or central elections after registration.

