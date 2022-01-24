UPTET 2021 Aspirants Claims Denied Entry Despite Having Valid Documents

Several Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 aspirants were allegedly not allowed to enter the exam centre in Noida on January 23. The candidates were denied entry for not producing valid documents, according to ANI. Aspirants said they have been denied entry at sector 30 DPS exam centre in Noida. Some aspirants briefly sat at the gate of the exam centre as a sign of protest.

“We have all the documents, but they want us to produce the principal’s signature. How will I get it, if the concerned person is in Allahabad? They are not letting us appear," an aspirant told ANI while another said that the gate of the exam centre was closed before the scheduled time.

Officials claim that the documents were not valid and were not attested properly. Following the UPTET 2021 paper leak on November 28, the exam was cancelled and held on Sunday amid tight security and stricter guidelines. Candidates claim that these guidelines have gone against them.

Reportedly an exam solver gang or experts impersonating as candidates were also caught during the teacher eligibility exam. Several arrests also have been made in this regard.

Several exam centres have been changed to ensure no cases of cheating or paper leak happen again. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officials to ensure the exam is conducted in a fair manner and to thoroughly check the exam venues before finalising them.

Covid-19 positive candidates were also allowed to take the exam. CM had asked authorities to make special arrangements for symptomatic or infected candidates, if they wished to apea for the exam.

Over 22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. Out of the total, 13.52 lakh are set to appear for the primary level (classes 1 to 5) exam while 8.93 lakh candidates for the upper primary (classes 6 to 8) exam.

