OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has seen traffic up by 3,572 per cent to its site, from 18.3 million to 672 million visits since ChatGPT’s release in late November. According to SimilarWeb data, over the last 28 days, OpenAI has become the 44th globally-ranked website, a report by IANS said. Over the last month, there were around 73.9 million visits from India and the US, representing about 11 per cent of all traffic.

And Google recently also announced its answer to ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot called Bard.

Amid the buzz over chatbots and what they will signify for the future, News18 looks at what a chatbot actually is:

What is a Chatbot?

According to IBM, a chatbot ‘is a computer program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to understand customer questions and automate responses to them, simulating human conversation‘.

ChatGPT, answering News18’s query on what it really was, in earlier interview, said, “I am a computer program designed to assist users in generating human-like text. I was trained using a large dataset of text from the internet and can generate responses to prompts given to me by users. I am not a real person, but I have been designed to simulate conversation and answer questions to the best of my ability based on the information I have been trained on."

Why are They Important?

IBM says that chatbots can help users discover the information they need by responding to their queries and requests via text, speech, or both, without the need for human participation.

Chatbot technology is nearly everywhere these days, from smart speakers at home to business chat apps.

The most recent artificial intelligence chatbots are frequently referred to as “virtual assistants" or “virtual agents." They can engage with you via SMS text messaging or audio input, such as Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

In any case, you can ask conversational inquiries about what you need, and the chatbot can assist refine your search through responses and follow-up questions, the report says.

How Do They Work?

A chatbot simulates human interaction by doing routine automated actions based on certain triggers and algorithms.

A question-answer bot is the most basic sort of chatbot – a rules-based bot that follows a tree-like flow to arrive at responses. These chatbots, which are not truly AI, use a knowledge base and pattern matching to provide prepared answers to certain sets of inquiries, a report by Itechart explains.

However, by incorporating artificial intelligence programming into the chat software, the bot becomes more complex and human-like. AI-powered chatbots use an information database and pattern matching, as well as deep learning, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP).

A typical chat bot programme searches a knowledge base for prior chats and documents from customer service professionals to locate similar text groupings relating to the original inquiry. The best relevant answer is then presented based on specialised AI chatbot algorithms, the report says.

Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant are examples of multi-step generative algorithm-based chatbots. These bots develop advanced responses based on previous discussions and algorithms that allow them to respond to requests using unique patterns.

What is Machine Learning?

Itechart explains that the phrase “machine learning" refers to the ability of a computer to acquire, analyse, and interpret data in order to find specific patterns and then make logical judgements without the assistance of a human operator.

An intelligent, machine learning chatbot recognises recurring patterns during human discussions, using pre-programmed chat scripts and a database of replies for responses. The more the programme is used, the more the chatbot “learns" from the database and grows more intelligent. A machine learning chatbot, for example, can assist clients with finding products and services on a website, respond to enquiries in real time, or deliver updates and tailored notifications.

Deep learning chatbots are constructed using machine learning algorithms that can mimic human-like dialogues. Deep learning chatbots make intelligent decisions based on human-to-human communication by constructing numerous layers of algorithms known as artificial neural networks.

The NLP layer, which allows computer programmes to translate and simulate human speech using predictive analytics, sentiment analysis, and text classifications, is a critical component of the AI chatbot algorithm, it says.

What is the Difference Between AI Chatbot, Virtual Agent

At times, the phrases chatbot, AI chatbot, and virtual agent may be used interchangeably. And, yes, some chatbots are increasingly employing complicated algorithms to deliver more nuanced responses.

However, AI chatbots’ deep learning capabilities allow interactions to grow more correct over time, allowing them to construct a web of suitable responses through their interactions with people, IBM explains. The longer an AI chatbot is in operation, the more powerful its responses grow. As a result, an AI chatbot powered by deep learning may deliver a more detailed and accurate response to a query, including the intentions behind the query, than a chatbot powered by recently integrated algorithm-based knowledge.

Bard Vs ChatGPT

Internet-based data and resources will be utilised by Bard to gather information. While Chat GPT’s knowledge is limited to events through 2021, Bard will have access to the most up-to-date information and be able to provide more current details, a report by Jagran Josh says.

In addition to being coupled with Google’s search engine, Bard will have access to huge abundance of data, providing it an advantage over Microsoft’s Chat GPT.

Google’s Bard AI is believed to provide users with more accurate information than Chat GPT, which is susceptible to factual inaccuracies and fabrications.

Google’s huge data collection gives Bard AI an advantage over other AI systems, like as Chat GPT, in terms of the breadth and depth of information it can access, the report says.

