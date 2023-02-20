After a sharp spike in adenovirus cases among children in West Bengal was recorded, the virus was found in at least 32% of samples of respiratory infections among kids by the ICMR-NICED. Pediatric wards in state-run and private hospitals around the state are reportedly filling up quickly due to children suffering from respiratory illnesses, many of which are thought to be caused by adenovirus, said reports.

Two toddlers, a six-month-old baby and a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, died on Sunday after battling adenovirus-related respiratory infection, as per a Times of India report. Read more on this

What is Adenovirus?

According to a report by Cleveland Clinic, adenoviruses are a type of virus that can infect your body in a variety of ways, ranging from mild to severe. Adenovirus infections mostly affect the respiratory system.

These diseases might mimic the symptoms of a regular cold or flu. Most viral infections are mild and simply require symptom alleviation.

Adenoviruses that can infect people have been identified by researchers. Adenovirus infections occur all year, but typically peak in the winter and early spring. Infections can range from mild to severe, but major illness is uncommon.

Who Gets Infected by Adenovirus?

Adenoviruses can cause illness in persons of all ages. Nonetheless, they are most common in youngsters under the age of five. Adenoviruses are frequently disseminated in daycares among newborns and young toddlers. In this situation, babies and children are in close proximity to one another. Kids are also more prone to put objects in their mouths and wash their hands less regularly, says the report by Cleveland Clinic.

Adenoviruses can spread in adults in crowded circumstances and the virus is also frequently transmitted in hospitals and nursing homes.

Who is Most at Risk from Adenovirus?

As per Cleveland Clinic, you are more likely to become critically unwell from an adenovirus infection if your immune system is compromised. Those who have had stem cell or organ transplants or those with cancer or HIV/AIDS are also included. If you have heart or respiratory issues, your chances of getting a severe infection rise.

What are the Symptoms of Adenovirus?

According to the US Centre for Diseases Control (CDC), there are a number of symptoms of adenovirus:

common cold or flu-like symptoms

fever

sore throat

acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs, sometimes called a “chest cold")

pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

pink eye (conjunctivitis)

acute gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain)

Less common symptoms of adenovirus infection, according to CDC, include:

bladder inflammation or infection

neurologic disease (conditions that affect the brain and spinal cord)

Prevention:

As per CDC, adenoviruses and other respiratory infections can be avoided by taking a few basic precautions:

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water

Unwashed hands should not be used to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Avoid close contact with sick persons.

If you are ill, you can assist safeguard others by doing the following:

When you’re sick, stay at home.

Cough and sneeze into a tissue or the upper sleeve of your shirt, not your hands.

Share drinks and dining utensils with others as little as possible.

Avoid kissing other people.

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, especially after using the restroom.

Hand cleaning is especially crucial in childcare and healthcare facilities.

The CDC says there are no approved antiviral medications or treatments for patients infected with adenovirus. Most adenovirus infections are minor and can be treated with rest and over-the-counter pain relievers or fever reducers.

