What is Congress & AAP's Stance on Uniform Civil Code? News18 Decodes Oppn Ways Amid BJP UCC Promise

The BJP has focussed on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code as one of its poll promises in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The saffron party has reiterated time and again the importance of the implementation of UCC for a ‘united nation".

In an interview with News18 on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also dared the Congress to declare its stand on the Uniform Civil Code. “Since 1950, all of our election manifestos have said that we are committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code. Uniform Civil Code is a very old promise of the BJP and we fulfill what we promise. We did what we promised on Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Triple Talaq as well… but can the Congress clear its position on Uniform Civil Code?" asked Shah.

So, what has been the Congress stand on UCC so far? News18 explains:

‘They Should Tell Us How They Will Do It’

Congress party spokespersons, without a clear yes or no to the policy, have often questioned the BJP on how they would be able to implement the UCC in a country as diverse as India.

Salman Khurshid, in April this year, had told ANI, “They should tell what is Uniform Civil Code? In the Constitution, there is a mention of UCC that there will be an attempt to apply a uniform civil code but a clear definition is never clear and what will be the impact. The government never said it will implement the Hindu code when it talks about UCC. The better practice of any religion is applied whether it is Islam, Christianity or other religion. They should tell what is the definition of UCC then only we can react."

The Congress leader had questioned the government’s working style, claiming that it has spread discrimination in society and implying that UCC present a similar treatment.

And in August this year, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a Congress leader and senior advocate, had said that a Uniform Civil Code should not be misconstrued as a legislative imposition that eliminates unusual religious practises.

“Fire temple practice might be considered weird and eccentric by so many people, but it’s an essential practice of Parsi people. Now, I do not think a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is supposed to suppress those things," Singhvi had said, according to a report by the Times of India.

Singhvi had also said it was not so easy to achieve a consensus on UCC. “Somebody should tell us how they will do it so easily… It is not so easy to do it," he had said.

What is UCC?

The UCC advocates for the creation of a single law for India that would apply to all religious communities in areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. The code is enshrined in Article 44 of the Constitution, which states that the state shall endeavour to secure a UCC for citizens throughout India’s territory.

And What Has Been the AAP’s Stance on UCC?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party had earlier said during a rally in Gujarat while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections that the BJP is bluffing about implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the state. The AAP chief questioned the BJP-led state government’s intentions, claiming that the ruling party made the same promise ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections but did not follow through after winning.

Kejriwal stated at a press conference in Bhavnagar that a Uniform Civil Code should be created because Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that it is the responsibility of the government to do so, but that it should be done with the consent and consultation of all communities.

