The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots on Monday next week. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for veteran journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

At the outset of the proceedings, lawyer Sharma, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea and sought urgent hearing. “It will be listed on Monday," said the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala. “People were being arrested. Please list it urgently," Sharma submitted.

Minutes later, senior advocate C U Singh mentioned the separate plea on the issue filed by Ram and Bhushan. He made a mention of tweets by Ram and Bhushan being deleted allegedly by using emergency powers. He also said students in Ajmer were rusticated for streaming the BBC documentary. Sharma filed the PIL against the Centre’s decision to block the documentary, alleging it was “malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

What Does the PIL Seek?

The PIL also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Sharma said that in his PIL he has raised a constitutional question and the top court has to decide whether citizens have the right under Article 19 (1) (2) to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He has sought a direction to quash the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s order of January 21, 2023, terming it as illegal, malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional. The plea claimed the BBC documentary has “recorded facts" which are also “evidence" and can be used to further the cause of justice for the victims. On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question".

Amid the case, a look at who owns the BBC:

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a publicly funded broadcasting system in the United Kingdom that operates under a royal charter. It had a monopoly on television in the United Kingdom from its inception until 1954, and on radio until 1972.

History of BBC

Following World War I, the first initiatives in British radio were taken by commercial firms that saw broadcasting primarily as point-to-point communications. The British Broadcasting Company, Ltd. was founded in 1922 as a private corporation in which only British manufacturers could own stock, reports explain.

The company was liquidated in 1925, on the recommendation of a parliamentary committee, and was replaced in 1927 by a public corporation, the British Broadcasting Corporation. Although ultimately accountable to Parliament, the BBC enjoys nearly complete independence in its operations. The members of the BBC Trust are appointed by the British monarch, an independent 12-member panel led by a chairman that oversees day-to-day operations.

British television service was suspended during WWII but resumed in 1946. In 1964, the BBC launched its second channel, and in 1967, it launched Europe’s first regular colour television service. It maintained its monopoly on television service in the United Kingdom until the Television Act of 1954, which resulted in the establishment of a commercial channel operated by the Independent Television Authority (later the Office of Communications [Ofcom]) in 1955. In 1982, a second commercial channel began broadcasting.

The BBC’s radio monopoly was broken when the government decided to allow local commercial broadcasts beginning in the early 1970s.

BBC World Service

The BBC World Service began as the Empire Service in 1932. By the early twenty-first century, the service was broadcasting in over 40 languages to approximately 120 million people worldwide. World Service Television began broadcasting in 1991, and in 1997, BBC News 24 debuted as a 24-hour news channel. The BBC has also had success with international syndication of its television programming. Series such as All Creatures Great and Small, Doctor Who, Mr. Bean, and Upstairs, Downstairs have aired on the Public Broadcasting Service in the United States.

The original charter granted the BBC a monopoly over all aspects of broadcasting in the United Kingdom. John Reith (later Lord Reith), general manager from 1922 to 1927 and director general from 1927 to 1938, was a pivotal figure in the corporation’s early history, a report by Britannica explains.

In 1936, he oversaw the development of the world’s first regular television service, as well as the development of radio broadcasting throughout the British Isles. His concept of public service broadcasting was successful in the United Kingdom and influenced broadcasting in many other countries.

