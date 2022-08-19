Why Did Finland's PM Take a Drug Test? News18 Explains 'Party Video' That Landed Marin in Trouble

Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, has admitted to taking a drug test after videos were leaked showing her dancing and drinking at a private party where some reports suggested drugs were consumed. The leader is facing criticism after a video of the 36-year-old partying with her friends was leaked on social media. Marin, one of the youngest prime ministers in the world, has since received flak from members of the public and from opposition parties, and some leaders had demanded that she take a drug test.

This, however, is not the first time Marin has come under fire for partying. Last year the public outraged after she went to a nightclub despite coming in contact with the country’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, who had contracted Covid-19.

More about the young PM and the controversy:

Sanna Marin, who was previously the country’s transport minister, was sworn in as the PM in 2019. At the time, she became the world’s youngest PM by beating the record set by New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern.

Marin’s life in politics began when she was just 20 years old. Two years later, she ran for a council seat in Tampere, a city located north of Helsinki. In 2015, she became an MP.

Over the last four years, Marin has criticism for a range of issues – partying, the clothes she wears, and the company she keeps. In December, she made a public apology after going out clubbing until 4 am without her work phone, hence failing to be informed that she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person. She didn’t test positive.

What is the latest video about?

A video posted on social media shows six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera, including PM Marin.

Later in the video, Marin, 36, is on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing while mimicking a song.

“I spent the evening with friends. Partied pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang," she was quoted on Thursday as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE.

PM Sanna Marin’s response to drug allegations

Soon after the video leaked, there were allegations of PM Marin using drugs while partying. She, however, denied taking drugs.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way, Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

It was unclear when the party, which reportedly was attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of Eduskunta, or parliament, for Marin’s Social Democratic Party, and the Finnish singer Alma, was held.

Marin who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest prime minister ever said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and that she intends to continue being the same person as before.

“I hope that’s accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections everyone can decide these issues," she said, according to YLE.

(With agency inputs)

