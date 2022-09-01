Why Has NIA Declared Rs 25 Lakh Bounty on Dawood? News18 Decodes Other Cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and other cash prizes on his associates after it probed that the D company has set up a unit in India to smuggle arms, drugs, fake Indian currency notes and carry out terror attacks with the help of Pakistani agencies and terror outfits. The NIA has released a photo of him and announced the reward for giving information on him.

The NIA has also announced Rs 20 lakh bounty on Chhota Shakeel, Rs 15 lakh each for Anees, Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memom alias Tiger Memom.

Advertisement

The NIA had registered a fresh case against Ibrahim’s associates in February after it received intel that the underworld don has set up a special unit in India with the help of ISI and other terror outfits to target influential businessmen and politicians, a Hindustan Times report quoted an NIA as saying.

Therefore, the NIA raided 29 locations in May, including those linked to the trustee of Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah; Samir Hingorah, a convict in 1993 Mumbai blasts; Salim Qureshi, brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel and others.

Cases Against Dawood Ibrahim

In 2003, Dawood Ibrahim was designated global terrorist by India and the United States, with a reward of $25 million for his alleged role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He is an accused in several extortion, murder and smuggling cases.

Advertisement

India in a statement at the UN Security Council last year had said, “An organised crime syndicate, the D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993. The attack resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives and damage to property worth millions of dollars." India had said Dawood continues to enjoy “patronage" in a neighbouring country, and stressed for international efforts to address threats posed by the global terrorist and other terror outfits.

Advertisement

In 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, Dawood provided manpower in carrying out blasts in the city, including at its iconic Taj Mahal hotel.

India Today had confirmed in 2013 that Dawood was running an IPL betting racket through his brother Anees. In 2018, one of the Dawood’s associates confirmed, as quoted by the media, that D Company was involved in betting on two-thirds of all games played worldwide.

Dawood’s whereabouts are still unknown, however, Chhota Rajan was arrested in Bali, Indonesia. It has been reported that the D Company has become a pain for African nations as Dawood has invested in Boko Haram, a UN-designated terrorist organisation based in Nigeria.

Read all the Latest Explainers News and Breaking News here