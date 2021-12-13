ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC v NorthEast United FC: Ogbeche Scores To Double HFC's lead ; HFC 2-0 NEUFC

Hyderabad FC v NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: High on confidence after an impressive all-round show against Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC will be up against a fresh challenge from NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday. Read More
27′: Bartholomew Ogbeche you beauty!!! He doesn’t miss twice and puts his side on top. 2nd goal for Hyderabad FC.
22′: HFC looks like dominating as they continue to stay in the NEUFC half. Rai throws the ball forward but NEUFC clear it away and HFC are back in possession within no time.
18′: Tondonba Singh throws inside the NEUFC box from right. But NEUFC have enough resources available at the back to put it away.
17′: Zoherliana throws the ball towards the HFC goal, but the defenders did a great job to clear it away.
12′: A powerful free kick and Chinglensana Singh is on top of it. he scores the opener for the Hyderabad FC. HFC 1-0 NEUFC
8′: A cross comes, Joao Victor leaps the highest in the box but it goes past wide away from the frame of the goal.
6′: Patrick Flottmann gets a yellow card
4′: Laxmikant Kattimani’s free kick bounces awkwardly over the defence line. Flottmann clears it out for a throw-in. Nothing comes off it though.
4′: Laxmikant Kattimani’s free kick bounces awkwardly over the defence line. Flottmann clears it out for a throw-in. Nothing comes off it though.
HFC kick things off. NEUFC attack from left to right.
Subhasish Roy wins the toss and they will attack from left to right.
Both teams are walking out of the tunnel to gather on the field for national anthem.
Hyderabad FC: 4-2-3-1
NorthEast FC: 4-3-3
“I disagree that they [NEUFC] are in their worst run of form. They played a quality game in some moments. I don’t think they deserved to lose against Odisha. Regarding my team, as I always say, every team will be difficult, every team can beat their opponent," said HFC coach Manuel Marquez.
Matches: 4
HFC Win: 2
NEUFC: 1
NR: 1
Hyderabad FC are currently having a great run in the ongoing season of the ISL. They have registered wins over teams like Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC and finds themselves decently placed on the table.
4 Matches, 2 Won, 1 Draw, 1 Lost
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Rohit Danu and Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Indian Super League 2021-22 match no. 28 between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.
NorthEast suffered a narrow loss to Odisha FC in their last match on Friday and have picked up just four points from their five games so far this season.
“Irrespective of their form, I think NorthEast are a strong team. They played a good game and did not deserve to lose against Odisha. Like every other game, this one will be very difficult as well for us,” said HFC head coach Marquez, who believes NorthEast will be a tough team to beat.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
“In the ISL, any team can beat the other this season and for sure, this will be yet another tough game for both teams involved,” he added.
Khalid Jamil-coached NEUFC have the likes of Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown and Hernan Santana, who are in fine form this season, along with Patrick Flottmann, Suhair, who have also been consistent.
Subhasish Roy, who missed the last game for the Highlanders, is also back in training and could start against Hyderabad FC.
Marquez’s men are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak, including victories over Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City.
Bartholomew Ogbeche scored in each of those three games while the backline of Chinglensana Konsham, Juanan, Akash Mishra and Asish Rai along with Joao Victor will be high on confidence after keeping their first clean sheet of the season last week.
“I am happy with these three games but it is not too much, considering the season is 20 games long. We now have one defeat in last 16 games but it is the mix of youngsters and experienced players that will help us this season,” said Marquez.
“I am not really thinking about the previous games. Now, it is all about the NorthEast game and getting all three points,” the Spaniard added.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.