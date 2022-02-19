ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC have lost some ground in the recent games and now several other teams are breathing down its back. When they lock horns with FC Goa, it will be their chance to bounce back and place at the top of the points table. This >Indian Super League clash is the second match on Saturday and will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC will come into this match with 29 points from 16 games. However, ATK Mohun Bagan, a side that play their match earlier on Saturday, are breathing down their neck as they have the same points with a game in hand.

ISL 2021-22 >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

>For Hyderabad FC, Halicharan Narzary remains unavailable with an injury. We can see Khassa Camara make his debut after signing for the club. At the same time, Edu Garcia has pulled out citing personal reasons and will not be available for the club.

For FC Goa, Glan Martins remains suspended with four bookings. Also, there are a couple of positive Covid cases in their camp ahead of this match.

ISL 2021-22 >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

>Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Nikhil Poojary, Joao Victor (C), Sauvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

>FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Dylan Fox, Anwar Ali; Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama; Jorge Ortiz

What time will >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Advertisement

What TV channel will show >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match?

The ISL match between >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa India Telecast, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa India Timing, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Match Timing in India, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa H2h, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Head To Head, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Prediction, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Matches Today, >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming, ISL 2021-22 Live Match Telecast, ISL 2021-22 season

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.