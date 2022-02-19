ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Kerala Blasters FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan and will aim to end their winning run and in the process, bridge the gap between them and Hyderabad FC at the top of the points table. Both these sides will lock horns in a rescheduled >Indian Super League encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

>Kerala will come into this match after beating SC East Bengal in their last match. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan will come into this match placed fourth on the points table. ATK Mohun Bagan have also played 15 matches and have won their last three games.

ISL 2021-22 >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

For Kerala Blasters FC, centre-back Hormipam Ruivah has been ruled out of the season. However, in some good news, Marko Leskovic is welcome for a return since he served his one-game suspension.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh and David Williams as all these players are still recovering from their injuries.

ISL 2021-22 >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

>Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Bijoy Verghese, Sanjeev Stalin; Jeakson Singh, Puita; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna (C); Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

>ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK); Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko; Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh; David Williams

What time will >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday.

What TV channel will show >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

