KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan:

Kerala Blasters FC will clash with ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday. They are eyeing their first win against ATK Mohun Bagan and look to bridge the gap between table-toppers Hyderabad FC and themselves.

The reverse fixture that was a season opener between both sides saw ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala by a margin of 4-2. However, since that defeat, Kerala Blasters have bounced back and have put in an impressive performance. They have climbed up in the league table and have been unbeaten in 10 matches in the league.

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters come into this game after having won three games and have lost twice in their last five matches. They are placed fourth on the points table with 26 points.

The match between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

KBFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 66 between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

KBFC vs ATKMB Streaming

The match between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

KBFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between >Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Vice-Captain: David Williams

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Puita, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko

Strikers: Alvaro Vazquez, David Williams

>Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

>Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Bijoy Verghese, Sanjeev Stalin; Jeakson Singh, Puita; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna (C); Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

>ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (GK); Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko; Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh; David Williams

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.