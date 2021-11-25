>NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Thursday, November 25, in the seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Both NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters are coming into this game after enduring similar defeats in their previous fixtures. While Kerala Blasters lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2, the Highlanders were beaten at the hands of Bengaluru FC by the same margin. Both NEUFC and KBFC will head into this game with the hope to bounce back from their previous losses and open their account on the points table.

>Moving on to injury updates:

The Blasters are set to miss the services of their two important players in Nishu Kumar and Rahul KP while NorthEast United’s Imran Khan has been ruled out from this match due to injury.

>Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC; here is all you need to know:

>NEUFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

>NEUFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>NEUFC vs KBFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Thursday, November 25, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The NEUFC vs KBFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deshorn Brown

Vice-Captain: Jorge Diaz

>NEUFC vs KBFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Mark Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Gujinder Kumar

Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Khalsa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Strikers: Jorge Diaz, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur

>NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

NorthEast United Possible Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown.

Kerala Blasters Possible Starting Line-up: Albino Gomes, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prashant K, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

