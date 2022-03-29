2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Brazil LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brazil will be bidding to continue their winning momentum for the 2022 World Cup when they will travel to Estadio Hernando Siles in their next FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Brazil have already qualified for this year’s event in Qatar. They have cemented their spot at the top of the points table with 42 points from 16 games.

Brazil’s rivals, meanwhile, are sitting at the ninth spot with just four victories under their belt from 17 games. Bolivia are also out of contention for a spot in the 2022 FIFA WC.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Bolivia vs Brazil will kick off at 05:00 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Bolivia vs Brazil: Team News, Injury Update

Bolivia coach César Farías is looking to leave his blueprint on the side as he has decided to ignore the veteran players like Juan Carlos Arce, Rodrigo Ramallo, Leonel Justiniano and goalkeeper Carlos Lampe from the national team selection. The biggest absentee in Farías’ squad is Bolivia’s most capped player as well as leading goal scorer Marcelo Moreno. In Moreno’s absence, Juan Montenegro is expected to start at the front. However, the inclusion of Jose Sagredo and Moises Villarroel will give the hosts much-needed experience at the back and mid respectively.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s squad is headlined by Paris Saint Germain playmaker Neymar jr, who has netted 71 international goals so far in 117 appearances. He could partner with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior on the left side while Antony, Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta, Gabriel Martinelli and Philippe Coutinho will fight for the other spots.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Bolivia vs Brazil probable XI:

Bolivia Probable Starting XI: Cordano; Enoumba, Haquin, Carrasco, Sagredo, Fernandez; Menacho, Villarroel, Vaca, Garcia; Montenegro

Brazil Probable Starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Arana; Casemiro, Fabinho; Richarlison, Coutinho, Vinicius; Neymar

What time will Bolivia vs Brazil match kick off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Bolivia and Brazil will kick off at 05:00 am IST on Wednesday, March 30, at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

What TV channel will show Bolivia vs Brazil match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Bolivia vs Brazil match.

How can I live stream Bolivia vs Brazil fixture?

The live streaming of the Bolivia vs Brazil match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

