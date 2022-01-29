2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Canada vs United States LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Canada will be aiming to continue their winning momentum in their World Cup 2022 qualification section when they host the United States in the chilly conditions at the Tim Horton’s Field, in Hamilton, Ontario on Monday, January 31. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST onwards. The hosts are yet to taste defeat in their qualifying campaign and they come into this fixture after beating Honduras 2-0 in their latest World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

John Herdman’s side currently sit at the top of the North American World Cup qualifiers table with five wins, four losses and 19 points from nine games. The United States, on the other hand, come more acclimatised to the frigid Hamilton conditions, after they defeated El Salvador 1-0 in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. There’s very little to separate USA, who are a point adrift from their Monday’s hosts but are level on won-loss record and same number of games.

The last time these two sides faced each other was in the reverse fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Despite the frigid weather conditions, both CONCACAF heavyweights will vie for a win, not just to qualify, but to also improve their records against each other. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Canada vs United States match live streaming online and TV details.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Canada vs United States: Team News, Injury Update

Other than Alphonso Davies, Canada don’t have injuries or fitness concerns in their camp. Doneil Henry will mark his return after serving a one-match suspension.

As for the US, first-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who missed the game against El Salvador due to a back problem, still remains doubtful for this clash.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Canada vs United States probable XI:

>Canada Possible Starting Line-up: Milan Borjan; Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Junior Hoilett; Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

>United States Possible Starting Line-up: Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin; Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Timothy Weah, Gyasi Zardes, Christian Pulisic

>What time will Canada vs United States match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Canada vs Unites States will be played at the Tim Horton’s Field, in Hamilton, Ontario, on Monday, January 31. The game is scheduled to kick off at 01:35 am IST.

>What TV channel will show the Canada vs United States match?

The Canada vs United States match will not be televised in India.

>How can I live stream the Canada vs United States fixture?

Live streaming of the Canada vs United States match isn’t available in the country as well. Fans can keep track of live scores on the social media handles of both national teams.

