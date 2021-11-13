2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers France vs Kazakhstan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions France will aim to assure themselves of a spot in Qatar when they welcome Kazakhstan to the Parc des Princes on Sunday for 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying encounter. Both Group D sides have had contrasting fortunes so far in the Qualifying rounds. The Les Blues France top the group (12 points) and predictably will seal their place with a win over Kazakhstan, they can also qualify with a draw if Bosnia vs Finland game is a draw too. Didier Deschamps’s side come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over former champions Spain in the final of the UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, their visitors Kazakhstan lost 2-0 to Markku Finland in their most recent game, which means their first-ever World Cup appearance as an independent nation has been extended for at least another four years. The 125th-ranked nation has already been consigned to a fifth-placed standing, as they the only team in the group who have failed to win any of their seven Qualifying games so far. However, the team has three points in World Cup 2022 Qualifying in previous draws with Bosnia and Ukraine whom they impressively held twice in Group D.

Advertisement

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group J match between France vs Kazakhstan, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers France vs Kazakhstan: Team News, Injury Update

France will be forced to be without Manchester United duo of Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, due to injuries. While Varane could be seen in action soon, Pogba’s injury could supposedly rule him out until 2022. Presnel Kimpembe also pulled out injured, but has been replaced by Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan boss Talgat Baysufinov has no major injury concerns to worry about, but he will miss the services of Yan Vorogovsky and Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov. The duo picked up their second bookings of qualification in the loss to Finland and will not be available for this weekend.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers France vs Kazakhstan probable XI:

France Possible Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Kazakhstan Possible Starting Line-up: Stas Pokatilov, Marat Bystrov, Abzal Beysebekov, Serhiy Malyi, Nuraly Alip, Maksat Taykenov, Georgy Zhukov, Islambek Kuat, Vladislav Vasilyev, Oralkhan Omirtayev, Aybar Zhaksylykov

Advertisement

>What time will France vs Kazakhstan match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group D fixture between France and Kazakhstan will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Sunday, November 14, at Parc des Princes, in Paris, France.

>What TV channel will show France vs Kazakhstan match?

The France vs Kazakhstan match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India.

Advertisement

>How can I live stream France vs Kazakhstan fixture?

The live streaming of the France vs Kazakhstan match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.