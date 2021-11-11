2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Greece vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Greece is set to play host to Spain on Friday at the Athens Olympic Stadium as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers return with the third international break of the season. The match between Greece and Spain is a must-win for the home side if they wish to feature in the Qatar World Cup. Greece are coming into this game after conceding a 0-2 loss at the hands of Group leader Sweden and will be desperate to register a win in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, have cemented their spot at the second spot in the table with a 2-0 win over Kosovo in their most recent European Qualifier match.

Advertisement

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Greece vs Spain, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Greece vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

Greece skipper Anastasios Bakasetas will not feature in this game as he will be serving his suspension after collecting his second booking in the Qualification round against Sweden. Pantelis Chatzidiakos will also miss this game as he was handed a red card in their last game. Petros Mantalos could be fielded in place of Bakasetas in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Spain will miss the services of their Manchester City star Ferran Torres, who has picked up an injury during their Nations League final against Spain. Spain’s Barcelona star Ansu Fati is also out with injury. Gerard Moreno, Yeremi Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal are also injured and have been sidelined from this fixture.

Eric Garcia has also picked a knock but the return of Alvaro Morata from injury is good news for Spain.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Greece vs Spain probable XI:

Greece Possible Starting Line-up: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Dimitris Goutas, Gerasimos Mitoglou, Georgos Tzavellas; Athanasios Androutsos, Petros Mantalos, Manolis Siopis, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Tsimikas; Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Masouras

Spain Possible Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Rodrigo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata

>What time will Greece vs Spain match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Greece and Spain will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Friday, November 12, at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

>What TV channel will show Greece vs Spain match?

Advertisement

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Greece vs Spain match in India.

>How can I live stream Greece vs Spain fixture?

The live streaming of Greece vs Spain match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.