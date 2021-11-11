2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Ireland vs Portugal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Claiming the top spot in Group A table will be on Portugal’s agenda when they next take on Ireland in an away game in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday at the Aviva Stadium. Stephen Kenny’s side, on the other hand, will hope to salvage their pride by defeating Portugal at home. It must be mentioned that Ireland have been eliminated and have no chances whatsoever to qualify for Qatar World Cup.

The last time, two sides met, Ireland almost pulled off an upset against Portugal before a late brace from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Fernando Santos’ side to a 2-1 win.Both sides are coming into this game after winning their previous game. While Ireland defeated Qatar 4-0, Portugal hammered Luxembourg 5-0.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Ireland vs Portugal: Team News, Injury Update

Ireland’s Cardiff City forward James Collins has been sidelined from this fixture due to injury, forcing the Irish team to make a late replacement in their squad. Collins’ place in the Irish squad has been taken by Callum O’Dowda. Meanwhile, Aaron Connolly has been left out from Ireland’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers. Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne will also not feature in this game as they will be serving their suspension.

The Portugal side also has a flurry of injuries in their squad for the November fixture. The trio of Anthony Lopes, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario has been left out with injuries. Joao Cancelo could return in Portugal’s playing XI for this game. Nuno Mendes will sit out to serve his suspension and Diogo Dalot could start as right back.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Ireland vs Portugal probable XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting XI: Bazunu; Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Hendrick, Cullen, Browne, McClean; Robinson, Idah

Portugal predicted Starting XI: Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Moutinho, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

>What time will Ireland vs Portugal match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Ireland and Portugal will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Friday, November 12, at the Aviva Stadium.

>What TV channel will show Ireland vs Portugal match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Ireland vs Portugal match in India.

>How can I live stream Ireland vs Portugal fixture?

The live streaming of the Ireland vs Portugal match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

