2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs North Macedonia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After failing to secure their spot to this year’s FIFA World Cup through direct qualification via qualifiers, Italy are forced to play the Qualifying play-off to book their berth in the colossal event.

On Friday, the reigning European champions will take on North Macedonia in the semi-final of the 2022 WC Qualifying playoff in Palermo. The winner of this fixture will next take on either Turkey or Portugal in the Path C final, which will be played on Tuesday.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and North Macedonia will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs North Macedonia: Team News, Injury Update

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has withdrawn his name from Italy’s squad through injury. Mattia De Sciglio has been picked in Italy’s squad in Lorenzo’s place and he will fight with Alessandro Florenzi for a place at the right-back position. Roberto Mancini has named three uncapped player in their ranks in Joao Pedro, Luiz Felipe and Mattia Zaccagni. Marco Verratti has recovered from his hip injury and has been included alongside Leonardo Bonucci, who was forced to warm the bench for Juventus in recent weeks due to a calf problem. Giorgio Chiellini’s participation is in doubt as well as he is also suffering from an injury issue.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia will miss the services of Eljif Elmas and Tihomir Kostadinov as the duo will sit out from this fixture through suspension. The two will be joined at the sideline by striker Adis Jahovic, who is out with an injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs North Macedonia probable XI:

Italy Predicted starting XI: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bastoni, Mancini, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

North Macedonia Predicted Starting XI: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Nikolov, Ademi, Bardhi; Churlinov, M. Ristovski, Trajkovski

What time will Italy vs North Macedonia match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Italy and North Macedonia will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Friday, March 25, at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

