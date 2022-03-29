2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Portugal vs North Macedonia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

North Macedonia will look to create history on Wednesday when they will travel to Estadio do Dragao to take on Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff final. The touring side will come into this fixture after knocking out reigning European champions Italy from the Qatar WC by recording a slender 1-0 win over them in the semis and will fancy their chances against Fernando Santos’ men. The only goal of the match was scored by Aleksandar Trajkovski.

The home side, meanwhile, swept aside Turkey 3-1 in the semis to reach the final. Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes were on the target for Portugal while Burak Yılmaz scored the consolation goal for Turkey.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Portugal vs North Macedonia will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs North Macedonia: Team News, Injury Update

João Cancelo should return to starting line-up, having served his one-match suspension against Turkey. Diogo Dalot could go out to make way for the Manchester City star at the backline. Diogo Costa was handed the gloves in the semi-final and could once again be named as Portugal’s number one goalkeeper in this fixture. Pepe has recovered from his injury and could form a partnership with Jose Fonte at centre-back here. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal’s attack alongside Otavio and Jota while Joao Felix could be used as a substitute.

North Macedonia are set to welcome two of their playmaker in this game Eljif Elmas and Tihomir Kostadinov after the completion of their suspension. Boban Nikolov was taken off the field during their semi-final game against Italy and could warm the bench here. He could be joined by the bench by Arijan, who also picked injury versus Italy.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs North Macedonia probable XI:

Portugal Probable Starting XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Silva, Moutinho, Fernandes; Otavio, Ronaldo, Jota

North Macedonia Probable Starting XI: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Elmas, Kostadinov, Bardhi; Churlinov, M. Ristovski, Trajkovski

What time will Portugal vs North Macedonia match kick off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Portugal and North Macedonia will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday, March 30, at the Estádio do Dragão.

What TV channel will show Portugal vs North Macedonia match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Portugal vs North Macedonia match.

How can I live stream Portugal vs North Macedonia fixture?

The live streaming of Portugal vs North Macedonia match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

