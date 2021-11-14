2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Portugal vs Serbia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Top spot will be up for grabs in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers game as Portugal welcome Serbia at the Estadio da Luz on Monday. The home team find themselves in tight ropes after their goalless draw against Ireland last time out and they will be aiming to win this match and finalise their qualification comfortably without taking the risk of going into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Serbia have been on Portugal’s toes throughout the Qualifying cycle, they are level on 17 points in the group, but the hosts top the list on goal difference. However, they too need to win this crucial fixture which gives them an automatic qualification spot, whereas a draw or loss will see them fight out in the playoffs. Dragan Stojkovic’s men come into this match after they swept World Cup host nation Qatar 4-0 in a friendly fixture last time out.

With first place and qualification on the line, both countries will be desperate for a win as it moves them closer to a World Cup ticket.

Advertisement

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group A match between Portugal vs Serbia, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs Serbia: Team News, Injury Update

Fernando Santos’ side will be without the services of Anthony Lopes, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario, the trio having been sidelined through injuries. Nicolas Pepe will miss the crucial game against Serbia, as the veteran was sent off for two bookings in the game against Ireland. However, Nuno Mendes could feature in the playing XI as the left-back served his suspension last time out.

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic, on the other hand, will miss the services of Matija Nastasic, Marko Petkovic, Filip Djuricic and Darko Lazovic due to their respective injuries. Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic are among those expected to come into the side.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs Serbia probable XI:

Portugal Possible Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Joao Moutinho, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

Serbia Possible Starting Line-up: Predrag Rajkovic; Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Radonjic; Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

>What time will Portugal vs Serbia match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group G fixture between Portugal and Serbia will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Monday, November 15, at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

>What TV channel will show Portugal vs Serbia match?

The Portugal vs Serbia match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India.

>How can I live stream Portugal vs Serbia fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of the Portugal vs Serbia match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.