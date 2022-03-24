2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs Turkey LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Portugal will look to move a step closer to qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup when they play host to Turkey in the play-off semi-final on Thursday at the Estadio do Dragao.

Fernando Santos’s men are forced to take the playoff route after finishing second in Group A in the World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, the tourists finished as runner-up in Group G, behind the Netherlands.

Both Portugal and Turkey played their last game in November 2021 during the group stage of the FIFA WC qualifiers. While Portugal were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Serbia, Turkey defeated Montenegro by the same margin.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Portugal vs Turkey, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs Turkey: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of the Portugal versus Turkey game, the home side’s defense has taken a hit as Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Pepe have been ruled out from this fixture.

While Dias has picked an injury, Cancelo has been sidelined through suspension while Pepe has contracted coronavirus. Ruben Neves will also warm the bench due to injury and has been replaced by Vitinha in Portugal’s squad. Anthony Lopes is also injured and in his absence, Jose Sa has been called as cover. Renato Sanches is another absentee through suspension.

Meanwhile, there are no injury concerns or suspension in Turkey’s squad and Stefan Kuntz should have the full squad at his disposal.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs Turkey probable XI:

Portugal Probable Starting XI: Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Inacio, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Pereira, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

Turkey Probable Starting XI: Cakir; Celik, Soyuncu, Demiral, Erkin; Under, Calhanoglu, Antalyali, Akturoglu; Yilmaz, Yazici

What time will Portugal vs Turkey match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Portugal and Turkey will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Friday, March 25, at the Estádio do Dragão.

What TV channel will show Portugal vs Turkey match?

Portugal vs Turkey match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

How can I live stream Portugal vs Turkey fixture?

The live streaming of Portugal vs Turkey match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

