2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Sweden LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spain will host Sweden to Estadio de La Cartuja, in Sevilla on Monday in a hope to secure their qualification for next year’s World Cup. The home team were back in Group B action but had to work hard in its 1-0 win over Greece on Thursday. The win, sealed with a penalty, moved them one point ahead of the visitors in the group. La Roja have to avoid a defeat in this fixture to seal their spot in Qatar.

On the other hand, Sweden let their qualifying points slip out of their own hands with a shock 2-0 loss in Georgia last time out. Their defeat let Spain overtake them in the standings, but just one point separates the sides at the summit of the group. The visitors simply need to win this game to avoid second place and the toil of playoffs.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group A match between Spain vs Sweden, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Spain vs Sweden: Team News, Injury Update

Spain enters its decisive World Cup qualifiers against Sweden without some key players like - Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Yeremi Pino due to injuries. Gavi’s participation also remains doubtful after he suffered a facial injury on Thursday.

As for Sweden, Ken Sema will miss the trip to Seville, while Victor Claesson could drop to the bench.

>2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Spain vs Sweden probable XI:

Spain Possible Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Rodri; Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata

Sweden Possible Starting Line-up: Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Dejan Kulusevski, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

>What time will Spain vs Sweden match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group G fixture between Spain and Sweden will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Monday, November 15, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

>What TV channel will show Spain vs Sweden match?

The Spain vs Sweden match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India.

>How can I live stream Spain vs Sweden fixture?

The live streaming of the Spain vs Sweden match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

