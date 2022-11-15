28-day Loan Deal for Manchester City's Erling Haaland - Ashton United Put Bizarre Request

Ashton United, a seventh-tier club in English football, made an astonishingly optimistic loan offer for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland. The Northern Premier League club put forward a 28-day loan deal for the Norwegian sensation who will be out of action for the next six weeks as his nation will not be a part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Haaland joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and has been in scintillating form, taking the English Premier League by its scruff, netting 18 goals in 13 league games. However, he will not be in football action for a short hiatus as the domestic leagues and European football will be on pause, owing to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ashton United confirmed in an official statement that they had submitted a 28-day loan deal for Erling Haaland and were waiting for Manchester City to respond.

“With the current Premier League champions not in action until late December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Robins have reached out to our neighbors at the Etihad in order to keep Haaland’s match fitness with him not being involved in Qatar," Ashton said in their statement.

Ashton’s manager Michael Clegg also reflected his club’s optimism and believed that a move to the club “made sense" for Haaland as it will allow him to maintain his fitness. He added that the talented striker will “slot in" to the squad perfectly and help the club to improve its position in the league.

“Manchester City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling Haaland fit. This move makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks. We think he will be a great fit for us and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well," Clegg said.

Ashton have confirmed that they still haven’t received any response from the English champions. Pep Guardiola’s players who will not feature in the World Cup will attend a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, but Haaland will not be among them.

The striker will be on break for the next few weeks to rest and is only expected to join back after the World Cup ends. So it appears that Haaland will not be playing at Hurst Cross Stadium for Ashton United in the near future

