'37 and Counting': Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Birthday with Partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 37 on February 5, 2022 while the Manchester United and Portuguese star continues to play at the highest level of football. Ronaldo celebrated his day with his family amid the comfort of his people after a bitter FA Cup exit with his club. Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half and the game against Middlesbrough went to the penalties where United lost 4-3 to get knocked out.

Post the exit, Ronaldo chose to surround himself with his family and even hinted at the disappointment he felt with the football side of things. He posted a photograph with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, calling life a roller coaster but one that always comes down to family.

“Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!" he tweeted along with the photograph.

Five days ago, Ronaldo had posted a picture of his oldest son Cristiano Junior practice alongside him, which showed it once again what family means to the Portugal captain.

“Present and future," he captioned the pictures.

A few days ago, Georgina also shared a few photographs of their family vacation, where she flaunted her baby bump with elan.

The pictures showed the other kids waiting for the arrivals of the new ones and the bonding between the four children at the moment.

14 weeks ago, Ronaldo and Georgina had announced that they were expecting twins and their family of six was going to expand to eight people.

