6 Supercars in Birthday Boys' Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar's Enviable Automobile Collection

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CRISTIANO RONALDO AND NEYMAR JR: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr are arguably two of the biggest names in the football world right now. Their fame extends far beyond the realms of die-hard football fans, as they command a huge following across social media as well. Ronaldo recently made his way to the Saudi Pro League, plying his trade at Al Nassr.

Neymar Jr plays for Paris Saint-Germain along with world-class superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian is known for his silky feet and flair, entertaining crowds since a young age with his majestic skills. Interestingly, Neymar Jr and Ronaldo both share their birthday, February 5. Apart from this the footballing superstars also share a profound love for expensive cars.

Let us then take a look at some of the four-wheeled beasts that the iconic duo can boast about.

Advertisement

Expensive cars owned by Cristiano Ronaldo

Bugatti Centodeici

One of the most expensive limited-edition cars, for which Ronaldo reportedly spend close to Rs 75 crores to purchase this beast in 2020. This supercar is based on the Bugatti Chiron but has a different style and design. The car can go from 0-100 km/h in a time of 2.4 seconds. It can also reach top speeds of 377.6 km/h. There are just 10 units of this special edition car.

Lamborgini Aventador LP 700-4

Ronaldo bought this supercar for a sum of close to $340,000 (roughly Rs 2.8 crores) just going to highlight his love for fast cars. This car can go from a speed of 0-100 in 2.9 seconds coupled with a high speed that can reach 350 kmph.

Ferrari Monza SP 1

The Monza SP1 closely related to the SP2 model is another gem produced by Ferrari. Ronaldo purchased one of the 499 units for $1.6 million (roughly Rs 13 crores). It possesses an engine that can produce up to 799 horsepower.

Advertisement

Neymar’s Car Collection

Ferrari 458 Italia

Neymar likes to be fast on the field and he prefers his cars to be the same way. Harbouring a soft spot for Ferrari, the Brazilian football star purchased the 458 Italia model, which looks stunning but comes with a colossal price tag of Rs 4.34 crores.

Aston Martin Vulcan

Advertisement

This sports car can reach speeds of up to 360 kmph. It is powered by a 7.0 litre V-12 engine. This supercar can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. This luxury model comes with a price tag of approximately Rs 3.82 crore.

Maserati MC12

The Maserati MC12 is one of the most exclusive cars in his collection costing close to $2 million (roughly Rs 17 crore). Upon its release in 2004, only 25 cars were produced in its first batch. However, due to growing demands, they had to make another 25 of them. It has a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Read all the Latest Sports News here