'A Loss Like No Other' - Sports Fraternity Condoles PM Narendra Modi's Mother's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passed away early Friday morning after being admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister himself tweeted the sad news. “As glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he wrote on Twitter.

After the news of her demise, the whole nation expressed their heartfelt condolences for the departed soul. The sports fraternity also paid their tributes to PM Modi’s mother.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar condoled her death as he tweeted, “It’s a loss like no other. My heartfelt condolences to the Hon. Prime Minister Shri

@narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My thoughts are with the family. May her soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼"

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja wrote,"Saddened to hear of the passing of Honourable PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mother Heeraben Modi Ji. My condolences on this loss, may her soul RIP 💐 🙏🏻 @narendramodi"

Veteran Jhulan Goswami shared a sweet picture of PM Modi sitting besides his mother and captioned it as “Saddened to know about the demise of Heeraben Modi Ji. My deepest condolences to PM Modi Ji and all the loved ones.Om Shanti 🙏🏼"

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa also paid his condolences.

Former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with Hon PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. May God grant her soul eternal peace.

Om Shanti 🙏"

After the demise of beloved mother, PM Modi also recalled his visit to Gujarat on her mother’s 100th birthday this year. “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," he tweeted.

The PM reached Ahmedabad early morning and in a video released by news agency ANI, he was seen carrying the mortal remains of his mother and performing the last rites.

