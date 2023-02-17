A Potential Qatari Bid for Manchester United Spells Danger for PSG, Report

A reported Qatari bid for Manchester United has triggered a lot of buzz on social media. It has been reported that investors linked to Qatar’s royal family are interested in buying the Premier League outfit. The latest update might have delighted Manchester United fans but it has certainly not gone down well with European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). A report published by French outlet L’Equipe claims that Manchester United’s Qatari takeover could very well spell danger for the Paris-based football club. Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is reportedly planning a move to make a bid for Manchester United. The bid has come from a different entity from Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) which owns PSG. But that has hardly pacified the PSG owners.

L’Equipe now reports that QSI believes that the Qatari investment will have serious ramifications and it could very well divert more money into Manchester United. The report further suggests that the Old Trafford-based outfit will be prioritised if QIA succeeds in taking over Manchester United.

“If Qatar buys Manchester United, there is a chance that it will be less generous with PSG and that it will make it a Ligue 1 club and no longer a team cut out to win the Champions League," a source reportedly told L’Equipe.

QSI had taken over PSG in 2011. The move turned out to be a profitable one for the Parisians. In the last ten seasons, PSG won the domestic league eight times and qualified for the knockouts of the Champions League regularly.

Meanwhile, the Glazers, owners of Manchester United, had announced in November last year that they will put up the club up for sale. The Glazers had bought Manchester United reportedly for $942million in 2005. The Raine Group, who will oversee the takeover, are organising a potential sale on behalf of the American owners. It is being learnt that the Glazers value Manchester United at around £6 billion.

Jim Ratcliffe, the chief executive of INEOS, had announced earlier this year in January that he is trying to buy Manchester United. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is also reportedly preparing a high-profiled bid for the Red Devils.

Coming back to on-field developments, Manchester United are now placed in third position in the Premier League standings. In their next assignment, Erik ten Hag’s men will face Leicester City in Premier League on Sunday.

