A United Group, Towards a Single Objective' - Cristiano Ronaldo Tweets Amidst the Storm Around his Explosive Interview

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon embark on his quest to win the coveted FIFA World Cup with the Portugal national football team. The 37-year-old Portuguese star is set to make his final bow on the biggest stage of them all in Qatar. Ahead of the high-stakes tournament, Ronaldo has now shared a heartwarming picture from Portugal’s camp on Twitter. The Manchester United forward also penned a heartfelt message in his inspirational tweet. Ronaldo tweeted, “Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo a um só objectivo: realizar o sonho de todos os portugueses! (Total and absolute focus on the work of the National Team. A united group, towards a single objective: to fulfill the dream of all Portuguese people.)"

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s tweet has gone viral with over 200,000 likes on the microblogging site. His fans are relieved that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not paying much attention to the outside noise and is focussed on winning the elusive FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo is in the middle of a massive controversy following his bombshell interview to Piers Morgan. He made some explosive comments in the interview which has sent shockwaves across the Football world. Ronaldo revealed that he felt disrespected by coach Erik ten Hag and therefore “doesn’t respect" the United manager.

The global superstar did not hold back in the scathing interview and stated that he felt betrayed by the club. Ronaldo even took shots at former teammate Wayne Rooney and questioned the club’s trajectory in his interview which will likely mark the end of his glorious career with the Manchester United.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford did not produce the desired results for the Red Devils. Ronaldo played 38 games last season for United and scored 24 goals. But Manchester United failed to win anything and couldn’t even qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, it seems that Ronaldo is now completely focussed on lifting the first-ever FIFA World Cup for Portugal in Qatar. By triumphing at the prestigious tournament, Ronaldo can certainly silence his critics.

Read all the Latest Sports News here