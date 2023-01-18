AC Milan vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Online and on TV

AC Milan will take on Inter Milan in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday. The Milan derby has always been a heated spectacle. This is only the second time that both these sides will face each other in the Italian Super Cup. The last time they played each other in this competition was in August 2011 and the Rossoneri had claimed a 2-1 victory on the night.

Stefano Pioli’s men are currently second in Serie A with 38 points from 18 games so far. That being said, they have failed to win any of their last three matches, bowing out of the Copa Italia in the process. The rough patch also includes draws against Roma and Leece.

Despite the ups and downs, the Nerazzurri are placed fourth in the Serie A table with 37 points from 18 games. They are the only team to beat league leaders Napoli in the Serie A this season.

Ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan be played?

The Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan be played?

The Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

What time will the Supercoppa Italiana match AC Milan vs Inter Milan begin?

The Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST, on January 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan?

The Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan?

The Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will not be streamed live in India.

AC Milan Probable Starting XI: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan Probable Starting XI: Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

