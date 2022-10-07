AC Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan will host Juventus for a riveting Serie A encounter on October 8. AC Milan are currently in the 5th position on the standings and can climb up with a win on Saturday. AC Milan come into this match following a drubbing at the hands of Chelsea in the Champions League. The Rossoneri will be keen to put that defeat behind them when they take on Juventus.

ALSO READ| ‘We Know How to Make Miracles Happen’, Says Barcelona VP on Lionel Messi Homecoming

Meanwhile, Juventus knocked off Bologna 3-0 at home in their last Serie A encounter. Juventus will know that defeating AC Milan in front of a boisterous crowd at San Siro will not be easy. The likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro and Manuel Locatelli are expected to start for Juventus on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between AC Milan and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on October 8.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Advertisement

Predicted Line-up:

AC Milan Predicted Line-up: Tatarasanu, Ballo-Toure, Tomori, Kalulu, Dest, Tonali, Bennacer, Leao, De Ketelaere, Messias, Giroud

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Szczesny, Sandro, Bonucci, Bremer, Danilo, Kostic, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Milik

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here